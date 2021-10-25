|
ACC announces football game times & networks for Nov. 6
|2021 Oct 25, Mon 11:53-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Pitt at Duke, Noon, ACC Network
Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:
Clemson at Louisville
NC State at Florida State
Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference game)
Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Oct. 30.
All times are Eastern.
Tags: Clemson Football