ACC announces football game times & networks for Nov. 6
by - 2021 Oct 25, Mon 11:53
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for Clemson-UL
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Pitt at Duke, Noon, ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

Clemson at Louisville

NC State at Florida State

Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference game)

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Oct. 30.

All times are Eastern.

