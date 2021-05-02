51 ACC players selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Press Release by

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – A total of 51 players who either played for an Atlantic Coast Conference team or competed last year in the league were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

Six players were taken in the first round, followed by eight in the second round, 11 in the third round, seven in the fourth round, seven in the fifth round, nine in the sixth round and three in the seventh round.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the first pick in this year’s draft and is the third ACC player to be selected No. 1 overall, joining Jameis Winston (2015, Florida State) and Mario Williams (2006, NC State).

The ACC’s total includes nine from Notre Dame who played in the conference last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the nine from the Fighting Irish, the 42 traditional ACC selections tied for the fifth-most in league history.

Pitt led the league with six selections, followed by five from Clemson and North Carolina, four from Duke, Florida State, Miami and Virginia Tech, two from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Syracuse and one each from NC State and Wake Forest.

ACC Selections in the NFL Draft

Rd. – Overall Pick, Name, Position, School, NFL Team

1 – 1st, Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, Jacksonville Jaguars

1 – 18th, Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami, Miami Dolphins

1 – 22nd, Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, Tennessee Titans

1 – 23rd, Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech, Minnesota Vikings

1 – 25th, Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, Jacksonville Jaguars

1 – 30th, Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami, Buffalo Bills

2 – 35th, Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina, Denver Broncos

2 – 42nd, Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame, Miami Dolphins

2 – 46th, Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson, Cincinnati Bengals

2 – 47th, Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State, Los Angeles Chargers

2 – 48th, Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame, San Francisco 49ers

2 – 52nd, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame, Cleveland Browns

2 – 57th, Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville, Los Angeles Rams

2 – 61st, Boogie Basham, DE, Wake Forest, Buffalo Bills

3 – 65th, Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse, Jacksonville Jaguars

3 – 72nd, Alim McNeil, DT, NC State, Detroit Lions

3 – 78th, Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina, Minnesota Vikings

3 – 80th, Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech, Las Vegas Raiders

3 – 81st, Hunter Long, TE, Boston College, Miami Dolphins

3 – 82nd, Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina, Washington Football Team

3 – 83rd, Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame, Carolina Panthers

3 – 85th, Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson, Green Bay Packers

3 – 90th, Patrick Jones II, DE, Pitt, Minnesota Vikings

3 – 95th, Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3 – 101st, Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse, Detroit Lions

4 – 107th, Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina, New York Jets

4 – 109th, Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville, Tennessee Titans

4 – 118th, Chris Rumph II, DE, Duke, Los Angeles Chargers

4 – 133rd, Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame, New Orleans Saints

4 – 134th, Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State, Minnesota Vikings

4 – 135th, Rashad Weaver, DE, Pitt, Tennessee Titans

4 – 144th, Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State, Kansas City Chiefs

5 – 147th, Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami, Houston Texans

5 – 154th, Michael Carter II, S, Duke, New York Jets

5 – 162nd, Noah Gray, TE, Duke, Kansas City Chiefs

5 – 171st, Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame, Baltimore Ravens

5 – 175th, Jason Pinnock, CB, Pitt, New York Jets

5 – 181st, Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson, Kansas City Chiefs

5 – 182nd, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame, Atlanta Falcons

6 – 186th, Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State, New York Jets

6 – 199th, Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pitt, Minnesota Vikings

6 – 209th, Jalen Camp, WR, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville Jaguars

6 – 210th, Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke, Arizona Cardinals

6 – 212nd, Damar Hamlin, S, Pitt, Buffalo Bills

6 – 216th, Quincy Roche, DE, Miami, Pittsburgh Steelers

6 – 217th, Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech, Chicago Bears

6 – 220th, Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College, Green Bay Packers

6 – 221st, Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina, Chicago Bears

7 – 230th, Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pitt, Las Vegas Raiders

7 – 249th, Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame, Los Angeles Rams

7 – 254th, Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh Steelers