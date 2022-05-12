|
44 Clemson student-athletes set to graduate
|2022 May 12, Thu 09:45-
CLEMSON, S.C. – Forty-Four student-athletes and 32 students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees during Clemson University’s Commencement ceremonies on May 12 and 13. The ceremonies are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum.
Ten athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including nine from the football program and nine from rowing. Baseball, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Men’s Golf, Women’s Golf, Softball, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Tennis, and Track & Field are also represented. Two members of the 2021 ACC Regular-Season Champion Softball program, Marissa Guimbarda and Bailey Taylor, are each earning master’s degrees.
Golfer Jacob Bridgeman, the No. 2 ranked player in the nation and ACC Player of the Year, will cross the stage just a week after making his debut on the PGA TOUR. Second-Team All-Conference performer Jordan McFadden, as well as Drew Swinney, son of head coach Dabo Swinney, are among the May graduates. Zico Campbell, one of the top shot-putters in school history is also on the list.
Clemson’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR) has been at 91 percent or above for seven consecutive cohorts. In the most recent cohort, Clemson set a school-record 95 percent GSR.
List of anticipated May Graduates:
Chad Fairey
Bryar Hawkins
Jackson Lindley
Mac Starbuck
Parker Fox
Jordan McFadden
Drew Swinney
Jacob Bridgeman
Teodor Giusca
Ethan Binnix
Zico Campbell
Colby Caviness
Keco Morrison
Michael Smith
Eleonor Gunnarson-Wright
Katherine Hadley
Hannah Hayes
Louisa (Pepper) Kolman
Jasmine Lewis
Ellie Loehrer
Meghan Mclean
Summer Ratley
Alexandria Thull
Skylar Blackstock
Lindsay May
Ivy Shepherd
Marissa Guimbarda
Arielle Oda
Carlee Shannon
Bailey Taylor
Emma Whitfield
Anna Brewer
Jessica Brewer
Olivia Cooney
Kenya Livingston
Elizabeth Sauder
Josephine Wirtz
Malia Andres
Ashley Baresich
Rachel Donovan
Jenna Harkins
Kendall Horne
Krissy Layton
Maya Nagelberg
Kendal Ritchie
Mya Troyer
Jailah Zanders
Matthew Ciancarelli
Noah Harvin
Brayson Melton
Jason Mims
Kyle Reese
Christopher Wallace
Sophia Butler
Jordan Cole
Isabelle Jahnke
Ashley Jones
Zachary Booker
Madelyn Ferguson
Charles Hamlin
Hannah Long
Jewel Dinkins
Daniel Estes
Joseph Franklin
Jacob Gordon