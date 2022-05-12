44 Clemson student-athletes set to graduate

CLEMSON, S.C. – Forty-Four student-athletes and 32 students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees during Clemson University’s Commencement ceremonies on May 12 and 13. The ceremonies are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Ten athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including nine from the football program and nine from rowing. Baseball, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Men’s Golf, Women’s Golf, Softball, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Tennis, and Track & Field are also represented. Two members of the 2021 ACC Regular-Season Champion Softball program, Marissa Guimbarda and Bailey Taylor, are each earning master’s degrees.

Golfer Jacob Bridgeman, the No. 2 ranked player in the nation and ACC Player of the Year, will cross the stage just a week after making his debut on the PGA TOUR. Second-Team All-Conference performer Jordan McFadden, as well as Drew Swinney, son of head coach Dabo Swinney, are among the May graduates. Zico Campbell, one of the top shot-putters in school history is also on the list.

Clemson’s Graduation Success Rate (GSR) has been at 91 percent or above for seven consecutive cohorts. In the most recent cohort, Clemson set a school-record 95 percent GSR.

List of anticipated May Graduates:

Chad Fairey

Bryar Hawkins

Jackson Lindley

Mac Starbuck

Parker Fox

Michael Becker

Jaelyn Lay

Max May

Jordan McFadden

Ruke Orhorhoro

Klayton Randolph

Andrew Roberts

Drew Swinney

Jonathan Weitz

Jacob Bridgeman

Teodor Giusca

Ethan Binnix

Zico Campbell

Colby Caviness

Keco Morrison

Michael Smith

Eleonor Gunnarson-Wright

Katherine Hadley

Hannah Hayes

Louisa (Pepper) Kolman

Jasmine Lewis

Ellie Loehrer

Meghan Mclean

Summer Ratley

Alexandria Thull

Skylar Blackstock

Lindsay May

Ivy Shepherd

Marissa Guimbarda

Arielle Oda

Carlee Shannon

Bailey Taylor

Emma Whitfield

Anna Brewer

Jessica Brewer

Olivia Cooney

Kenya Livingston

Elizabeth Sauder

Josephine Wirtz

Malia Andres

Ashley Baresich

Rachel Donovan

Jenna Harkins

Kendall Horne

Krissy Layton

Maya Nagelberg

Kendal Ritchie

Mya Troyer

Jailah Zanders

Matthew Ciancarelli

Noah Harvin

Brayson Melton

Jason Mims

Kyle Reese

Christopher Wallace

Sophia Butler

Jordan Cole

Isabelle Jahnke

Ashley Jones

Zachary Booker

Madelyn Ferguson

Charles Hamlin

Hannah Long

Jewel Dinkins

Daniel Estes

Joseph Franklin

Jacob Gordon