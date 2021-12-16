43 Clemson student-athletes graduated Thursday

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Forty-three student-athletes and nine students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees during Clemson University’s Graduation ceremonies on Dec. 16. The three ceremonies are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum, beginning at 9 a.m.

Ten athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including 18 from the football program. Counting the eight graduating members of the men’s soccer program, 26 of the 43 graduating student-athletes have earned National Championships on the field while at Clemson.

MAC Hermann Award finalist Oskar Agren and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Defensive Player George Marks are among the eight men’s soccer players walking. Twelve members of Student-Athlete Development’s Tiger Leadership Academy will cross the stage. Seven individuals are earning Master’s degrees, including two-time CFP Champions Nolan Turner, James Skalski and Darien Rencher.

Veronica Fraley, Clemson’s record-holder in the discus and a five-time All-ACC performer, will earn her degree in health science. Five members of Clemson’s women’s soccer team, all of whom went to the NCAA Tournament for all four of their seasons, are set to walk. Jojo Hyatt, the starting catcher on Clemson’s ACC Regular Season Champion softball team will earn her degree in PRTM.

The full list of graduates is below:

NAME SPORT /AREA DEGREE MAJOR TIGER LEADERSHP ACADEMY

Ben Batson Football BA Communication

Ty Lucas Football BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Nick Eddis Football BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Braden Galloway Football BA Sports Communication

Mario Goodrich Football BA Sports Communication

K.J. Henry Football MS Athletic Leadership

Darnell Jefferies Football BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Frank Ladson Jr. Football BA Communication

Zac McIntosh Football BS Criminal Justice

Matt McMahan Football BS Economics

B.T. Potter Football BA Sports Communication

Luke Price Football BS Psychology

Darien Rencher Football MS Athletic Leadership

James Skalski Football MS Athletic Leadership

Baylon Spector Football MS Athletic Leadership

Will Spiers Football MS Athletic Leadership

Nolan Turner Football MS Athletic Leadership

Jake Venables Football BA Sports Communication

Nick Honor Men's Basketball BA Communication

Kyle Cottam Men's Golf BS Management TLA

Oskar Agren Men's Soccer BA Economics

Charlie Asensio Men's Soccer BA Sports Communication TLA

James Brighton Men's Soccer BS Criminal Justice TLA

Felipe Fernandez-Salvador Men's Soccer BA Economics

Alvaro Gomez Men's Soccer BA History

George Marks Men's Soccer BA Psychology TLA

John Martin Men's Soccer BS Health Science TLA

Giles Thaxter Men's Soccer BS Mechanical Engineering

Jacob Jahn Men's Tennis BS Biological Sciences

Kelsey Drzewicki Rowing BS Biological Sciences

Isabella Dudley Rowing BS Marketing

Sam Palmer Rowing BS Genetics TLA

JoJo Hyatt Softball BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt TLA

Crystal Childs Volleyball BA Criminal Justice

Sydney Dawson Women's Soccer BA Psychology TLA

Renee Guion Women's Soccer BS Graphic Communications TLA

Hensley Hancuff Women's Soccer BA Sports Communication

Abby Hanks Women's Soccer BS Criminal Justice

Jackson Moehler Women's Soccer BA Sports Communication TLA

Riley Coggin Women's Track & Field BS Accounting TLA

Nicolee Foster Women's Track & Field BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Veronica Fraley Women's Track & Field BS Health Science

Sarah Hill Women's Track & Field BS Psychology TLA

Ann Babcock Cheer BS Microbiology

Jacob Cameron Cheer MS Mechanical Engineering

Alexandra Forte Cheer BS Marketing

Brooklyn Hollon Cheer BS Bioengineering

Chloe Southmayd Rally Cat BLA Landscape Architecture

Rachael Christensen Mascot BS Bioengineering

Erin Johnson Mascot BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Nathaniel Hugh Manager BS Financial Management

Jacob Salzman Manager BS Financial Management