43 Clemson student-athletes graduated Thursday
Thursday, December 16, 2021
CLEMSON, S.C. - Forty-three student-athletes and nine students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees during Clemson University’s Graduation ceremonies on Dec. 16. The three ceremonies are set to take place in Littlejohn Coliseum, beginning at 9 a.m.
Ten athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including 18 from the football program. Counting the eight graduating members of the men’s soccer program, 26 of the 43 graduating student-athletes have earned National Championships on the field while at Clemson.
MAC Hermann Award finalist Oskar Agren and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Defensive Player George Marks are among the eight men’s soccer players walking. Twelve members of Student-Athlete Development’s Tiger Leadership Academy will cross the stage. Seven individuals are earning Master’s degrees, including two-time CFP Champions Nolan Turner, James Skalski and Darien Rencher.
Veronica Fraley, Clemson’s record-holder in the discus and a five-time All-ACC performer, will earn her degree in health science. Five members of Clemson’s women’s soccer team, all of whom went to the NCAA Tournament for all four of their seasons, are set to walk. Jojo Hyatt, the starting catcher on Clemson’s ACC Regular Season Champion softball team will earn her degree in PRTM.
The full list of graduates is below:
NAME SPORT /AREA DEGREE MAJOR TIGER LEADERSHP ACADEMY
Ben Batson Football BA Communication
Ty Lucas Football BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
Nick Eddis Football BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
Braden Galloway Football BA Sports Communication
Mario Goodrich Football BA Sports Communication
K.J. Henry Football MS Athletic Leadership
Darnell Jefferies Football BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
Frank Ladson Jr. Football BA Communication
Zac McIntosh Football BS Criminal Justice
Matt McMahan Football BS Economics
B.T. Potter Football BA Sports Communication
Luke Price Football BS Psychology
Darien Rencher Football MS Athletic Leadership
James Skalski Football MS Athletic Leadership
Baylon Spector Football MS Athletic Leadership
Will Spiers Football MS Athletic Leadership
Nolan Turner Football MS Athletic Leadership
Jake Venables Football BA Sports Communication
Nick Honor Men's Basketball BA Communication
Kyle Cottam Men's Golf BS Management TLA
Oskar Agren Men's Soccer BA Economics
Charlie Asensio Men's Soccer BA Sports Communication TLA
James Brighton Men's Soccer BS Criminal Justice TLA
Felipe Fernandez-Salvador Men's Soccer BA Economics
Alvaro Gomez Men's Soccer BA History
George Marks Men's Soccer BA Psychology TLA
John Martin Men's Soccer BS Health Science TLA
Giles Thaxter Men's Soccer BS Mechanical Engineering
Jacob Jahn Men's Tennis BS Biological Sciences
Kelsey Drzewicki Rowing BS Biological Sciences
Isabella Dudley Rowing BS Marketing
Sam Palmer Rowing BS Genetics TLA
JoJo Hyatt Softball BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt TLA
Crystal Childs Volleyball BA Criminal Justice
Sydney Dawson Women's Soccer BA Psychology TLA
Renee Guion Women's Soccer BS Graphic Communications TLA
Hensley Hancuff Women's Soccer BA Sports Communication
Abby Hanks Women's Soccer BS Criminal Justice
Jackson Moehler Women's Soccer BA Sports Communication TLA
Riley Coggin Women's Track & Field BS Accounting TLA
Nicolee Foster Women's Track & Field BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
Veronica Fraley Women's Track & Field BS Health Science
Sarah Hill Women's Track & Field BS Psychology TLA
Ann Babcock Cheer BS Microbiology
Jacob Cameron Cheer MS Mechanical Engineering
Alexandra Forte Cheer BS Marketing
Brooklyn Hollon Cheer BS Bioengineering
Chloe Southmayd Rally Cat BLA Landscape Architecture
Rachael Christensen Mascot BS Bioengineering
Erin Johnson Mascot BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
Nathaniel Hugh Manager BS Financial Management
Jacob Salzman Manager BS Financial Management