247Sports ranks Clemson backfield duo among top-25 nationally

TigerNet Staff by

DJ Uiagalelei and Will Shipley were ranked among the top-25 at their position coming into the season by 247Sports.

Uiagalelei checked in at No. 24 overall.

"Considering Uiagalelei is on the Heisman shortlist despite last season's fall from grace at Clemson, he has to be inside this top 25, given his potential upside as a key piece of a national championship contending team. There's a reason the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder was a five-star recruit and has been mentioned as a possible first-rounder next spring," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said.

QBs of note on the list include Alabama's Bryce Young at No. 1, South Carolina's Spencer Rattler at No. 8, NC State's Devin Leary at No. 9, Wake Forest's Sam Hartman at No. 11, Louisville's Malik Cunningham at No. 17 and BC's Phil Jurkovec at No. 23.

At running back, Shipley is seen as the 20th-best in college football.

"As a five-star freshman last fall, Shipley rushed for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns behind an underperforming Clemson front. At times, he was the only offense for the Tigers, who failed in their quest to return to the College Football Playoff," Crawford said.

The lone Clemson foe on the running back list this season is Syracuse's Sean Tucker (5).