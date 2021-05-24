247Sports features Clemson in Playoff projections

247Sports projects a couple familiar matchups in the 2021 season's College Football Playoff for Dabo Swinney's Tigers.

The first one is another meeting between the Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners in the Playoff Semifinal Orange Bowl as the No. 1 seed.

"If Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are able to return to the final four as the nation's No. 1 seed, that means Clemson runs through its ACC gauntlet unbeaten and handles Georgia in a seismic season opener in Charlotte on Sept. 4," 247Sports' Brad Crawford writes. "And that's not a stretch considering the defensive talent returning up front and the coaching staff's expectation they won't miss a beat in the post-Trevor Lawrence era at quarterback with DJ Uiagalelei assuming the QB1 role."

Crawford then sees Clemson moving on to yet another title game matchup with Alabama.

"For the first time in Playoff history, next season's national title game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, he said. "One thing that won't change however are the two teams we expect to advance to the finals. Equipped with potential Heisman finalists as first-year starters at quarterback, the Tigers and Crimson Tide should be able to overcome their respective schedules — challenging in spots — and get to the final contest with a trophy on the line."

Clemson has appeared in each Playoff since the 2015 season, including four national title game appearances where they captured two national championships.