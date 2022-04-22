2022 Heisman odds for DJ Uiagalelei
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Apr 22, Fri 20:41
DJU has plenty of upside as bettors think about 2022
DJU has plenty of upside as bettors think about 2022

The College Football season will be here before you know it.

BetOnline has released its very early Heisman odds for the 2022 season to get you ready.

The top candidates were CJ Stroud (3/1), followed by Bryce Young (5/1), Caleb Williams (15/2), and Jahmyr Gibbs (12/1).

Clemson was represented well in the prestigious list with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei with 28/1 odds.

In 2021, Uiagalelei passed for 2,247 yards with nine touchdowns and ten interceptions for a QBR of 43.2. He also added 308 yards on the ground with four scores.

In addition to 'DJU', backup freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik had 66/1 Heisman odds while his fellow teammate Will Shipley also had 66/1 odds.

In case you were wondering, rival South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler had 33/1 odds to win the coveted trophy.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson Olympian passes away
Former Clemson Olympian passes away
2022 Heisman odds for DJ Uiagalelei
2022 Heisman odds for DJ Uiagalelei
Clemson pro standout Grady Jarrett calls out restaurant for refusing service to him
Clemson pro standout Grady Jarrett calls out restaurant for refusing service to him
No. 5 Seminoles walk-off in opener over No. 17 Tigers
No. 5 Seminoles walk-off in opener over No. 17 Tigers
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest