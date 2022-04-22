2022 Heisman odds for DJ Uiagalelei

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The College Football season will be here before you know it.

BetOnline has released its very early Heisman odds for the 2022 season to get you ready.

The top candidates were CJ Stroud (3/1), followed by Bryce Young (5/1), Caleb Williams (15/2), and Jahmyr Gibbs (12/1).

Clemson was represented well in the prestigious list with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei with 28/1 odds.

In 2021, Uiagalelei passed for 2,247 yards with nine touchdowns and ten interceptions for a QBR of 43.2. He also added 308 yards on the ground with four scores.

In addition to 'DJU', backup freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik had 66/1 Heisman odds while his fellow teammate Will Shipley also had 66/1 odds.

In case you were wondering, rival South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler had 33/1 odds to win the coveted trophy.