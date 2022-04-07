2022 Clemson spring game rosters unveiled
by - 2022 Apr 7, Thu 11:16
Cade Klubnik will command the White team in the spring game.
Cade Klubnik will command the White team in the spring game.

The annual Orange and White spring game is going down at 1 p.m. in Death Valley on Saturday (ACC Network).

A roster on Clemson's athletics website showed the divvied-up roster, which also includes a bevy of players sitting out due to injury precaution.

On the Orange team coached by Mike Reed, returning QB starter DJ Uiagalelei heads up an offense that also includes Joseph Ngata, Troy Stellato and Phil Mafah.

The Orange defense includes Barrett Carter, Xavier Thomas, RJ Mickens, Nate Wiggins, Toriano Pride, Jalyn Phillips, Payton Page, Myles Murphy, Ruke Orhorhoro, LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire.

On the White team coached by Kyle Richardson, Cade Klubnik is the headliner at QB on an offense with Dacari Collins, Jake Briningstool, Brannon Spector and Jordan McFadden.

On the defensive side, names of note include Trenton Simpson, Sherrod Covil, DeMonte Capehart, Andrew Mukuba, Fred Davis, KJ Henry, Tyler Davis, Etinosa Reuben, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Justin Mascoll.

Players expected to be out per the roster and Dabo Swinney this week: Beaux Collins, Will Shipley, Sheridan Jones, EJ Williams, Kobe Pace, Tré Williams, Lannden Zanders, Walker Parks, Davis Allen, Adam Randall, Jeadyn Lukus, Bryan Bresee, Sage Ennis, Will Taylor, Malcolm Greene, Tyler Venables, Robert Gunn III, Dietrick Pennington.

Check out the full rosters below:


