2021 First Friday Parade information

Clemson University officials today announced the 2021 First Friday Parade will be held on September 10, one day prior to the opening home football game against South Carolina State. The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will return to its traditional route along Highway 93. The parade will feature President Jim Clements, other dignitaries, student organizations, spirit groups and Tiger Band.

This year’s theme will be “Clemson Tigers: Stronger Together.” Befittingly serving as this year’s grand marshals will be former Clemson football player Ray-Ray McElrathbey (years) and his brother, Fahmarr. The story of the two brothers was the inspiration behind the 2020 Disney film, Safety. It detailed the story of Ray-Ray, who raised his younger brother on campus after an unsteady home life. Ray-Ray earned the FedEx Orange Bowl Courage Award and Keith Jackson Award of Excellence in 2006.

The parade route will begin at the intersection of Cherry Road and Hwy 93 in front of the Hub at Douthit Hills and end as participants turn left onto Williamson Road. Participants involved in the parade will be asked to line up in the area near the police substation of the Hub at Douthit Hills.

Intersections at both Douthit Hills and where Hwy 93 and College Avenue meet will be blocked just before the start of the parade. Roads will re-open to traffic once the parade has concluded. Parking is available to spectators in the downtown Clemson area, as well as the C-3 Lot (IPTAY Lot 5) next to the WestZone beside Memorial Stadium.