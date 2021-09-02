"You better show up Saturday": Skalski excited about playing in full stadium

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – James Skalski knows the Clemson defense will have to show up in a big way in Saturday’s season opener, and he’s excited about the chances of that happening in front of a packed stadium.

No stadiums were full last season, but Bank of America Stadium is expected to be at full capacity when the Tigers and Bulldogs kick off the season at 7:30 pm (ABC) as part of the Duke’s Mayo Classic. Skalski, a sixth-year linebacker and the unquestioned leader of the defense, is excited about the opponent and the big crowd.

“You better show up Saturday. In previous years we have had some different opponents, but this is definitely a challenge from the start,” Skalski said. “This will be a great test for us to see where we are and we are definitely excited. But I don't think it matters who it is to begin, we are just really excited and motivated to go play. I am excited to play with fans in the stand more than who the opponent is. I can't wait to be back in that environment, playing football the right way. That's the best. I can't wait for that.”

He then said that playing in front of smaller crowds is noticeable.

“It is just different. Just the energy levels. And the volume level is different, obviously,” Skalski said. “You can actually have a conversation with your opponent, which is weird sometimes. It brings a different vibe and a different atmosphere when the stands are full. Just hearing the roar of the crowd when you make a play and you feed off of it. I can't wait for that to happen again. We are really excited. It feels like forever and, you know, it's good.

“I think everybody's going back to normal as far as fans and it's just gonna be fun. I can't wait. We're really excited that we get to go to Charlotte, we love it over there. It's going to be exciting. Let's go, I mean it's awesome. I got a bunch of buddies who grew up fans of them, but a great opponent to start the season. We can't wait."

The Bulldogs feature quarterback JT Daniels.

"He looks comfortable, he can make any throw," Skalski said of Daniels. "He's a great quarterback and they have weapons all over the place. So, I think he'll be just fine back there with everything he's got.”

Running back Zamir White is another threat.

"He's done a great job," Skalski said of White. "I've been here long enough, I've seen a lot of great ones and he's another one. And they got a committee over there. It's not just him. They got four or five dudes that can all do it, that can all be the No. 1 dude so it's definitely a challenge for us. They're a team that knows their strengths and know how to utilize it. We just have to do our job to the best of our ability and make plays when they're there to be made. That's how the game is won. A bunch of little one-on-ones everywhere. We just got to make the play when it's there."

Skalski said the players are aware of the talk about the defense after Ohio State’s domination in the bowl game, but they don’t dwell on that and instead are just excited to get back to work.

"A good amount, but we had a good defense last year and we had a good year. We just didn't have a good game. We're upset about that, but we haven't forgotten who we are and what we've been about for years now," Skalski said. "I think we're just excited to get back to it and to get back to work."