Yellow Jackets competing with Tigers for top in-state wide receiver target

Georgia Tech is making an impression on one of Clemson’s top wide receiver targets. Clemson has been recruiting speedy 2024 wide receiver Braylon Staley of Aiken with strong interest since offering him in February, but Staley said an ACC rival of the Tigers has also been pressing hard. Georgia Tech, with their new coaching staff, has come on of late and Staley is interested in what the Yellow Jackets have to say. “It’s a really good academic school,” Staley said. “I love the coaches. The receivers coach, it’s his first year there, so I’m glad to build a relationship with him and see how things go.” With Clemson, Staley said he’s in regular contact, but maybe not as much as when the Tigers were getting around to making an offer. “It has slowed down just a little bit, but we chat almost every day,” Staley said. ”It was almost like constantly talking to me, but it has slowed down just a bit.” Staley named a top ten a week ago comprised of Clemson, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State and Florida. He said those ten have been the ones recruiting him the hardest so it made since for them to be his top ten. “I haven’t really visited all the places yet, so the amount of contact, that’s really about it,” Staley said. “I’ve been talking to them day and day. That’s really about it.” Staley visited Georgia Friday, and he plans to visit Auburn, Miami, Florida and Georgia Tech. He was at Clemson for their junior day in January and is set for an official visit June 2nd. “I should get back there soon, but if I don’t, I’ve been up there,” Staley said. “If I don’t get up there, I’ll probably get up there just for the official. But I want to get up there for the spring so I can see how they coach and things like that.” Staley is also one of the top track performers in the state. In a meet earlier this week he won the 200 meters and recorded a personal record in the triple jump of 48 feet. AGTG ✞ TOP 10 VID !! @DAWGHZERECRUITS @CoachPaige3 @RivalsFriedman @JeremyO_Johnson @BrianDohn247 @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @BrianStaley_12 pic.twitter.com/dThR71kZ7k — ᵕ̈ (@BrayStaley) March 19, 2023