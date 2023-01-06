Xavier Thomas takes a chance on a sixth year, but whatever happens, he's at peace

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Xavier Thomas is back for another season at Clemson, and the “old man” is taking a chance on himself.

Thomas, the Tigers’ defensive end, announced Thursday on social media that he will indeed return for a sixth season. He was limited by a foot injury to three games this past season, collecting four tackles (2.0 for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble in 52 defensive snaps. He earned ACC player of the week at Boston College with two sacks and a forced fumble in only six snaps.

He is credited with 116 career tackles (31.5 for loss), 14.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,385 defensive snaps over 49 games (19 starts).

Thomas was limited to seven games (one start) in the 2020 season after COVID and other sicknesses limited him, totaling 11 tackles (four for loss) with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 119 snaps.

Whenever I think of Thomas, I go back to Nike’s The Opening in Beaverton, Oregon, back in July of 2017. My wife Nikki and I headed out there to see the next crop of Tigers, an impressive group that included Trevor Lawrence, Jackson Carman, KJ Henry, and Justyn Ross. Former Tiger Kyler McMichael was also in that group.

That year might have included the most impressive collection of high school talent ever assembled on one field – Justin Fields (Chicago Bears), Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), Patrick Surtain (Denver Broncos), Jamaree Salyer (Los Angeles Chargers), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons), Trey Hill (Cincinnati Bengals), Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), and Matt Corral (Carolina Panthers) were just a few of the names in attendance that year.

And there was Thomas, one of the most impressive players on the field. He told us then that he had a plan, and that was to make it to the NFL. Three years? Four years? Didn’t matter.

But six years? Another player I remember from The Opening that season is former NC State quarterback Devin Leary, who decided to transfer and will spend his final season at Kentucky.

Thomas doesn’t want to leave the place he knows and loves. And loves him back.

“Clemson is a place of love…it’s like a family here. That’s the reason I came to Clemson, because it’s not just about football, it’s about a brotherhood,” Thomas told Maurice Williams late in the season. “The coaches love you like you’re their own son. It’s like a family that you build for life, and you take it with you throughout your whole journey through life. The friends and brothers will carry on. You’ll go to each other’s weddings and baby showers. These are relationships that you’ll have for life.

“It’s a blessing.”

But six years? That’s just a number for Thomas, who knows his journey is just beginning.

“Giving my life to Christ, having faith and knowing that His plan is better than mine, no matter what,” is what Thomas told ClemsonTigers.com is helping him cope. “I’m not going to question anything throughout my journey, because my journey is just getting started. It seems like it’s been a long one, but it’s just getting started. I’m a young guy, and there’s really nothing to be down about, because I know He has a plan for me.”

Regardless of what happens, Thomas promises Clemson fans that he will keep working and fighting.

“I want to thank the Clemson fans for always supporting me and being there for me throughout my whole career,” he said. “I know there’s been a lot of ups and downs, but we’ve always fought back and persevered through all of it.”

As I mentioned earlier, it’s a gamble he’s taking on himself. That he’s finally healthy, can finally show what he’s capable of, and can show everyone, including himself, that he can play at the next level. But whatever happens, it sounds like he’s at peace with himself. But here’s to hoping he has the best year of his career and joins many of his Opening peers at the next level in 2024.

Proverbs 3:5-6

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths" pic.twitter.com/AQkziFxaDc — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) January 5, 2023