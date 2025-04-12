In-state wideout details Clemson and UNC spring visits, Swinney and Belichick styles

WR Ethan Singletary details Clemson and UNC spring visits, Swinney and Belichick styles

It isn’t often that you get to meet Dabo Swinney and Bill Belichick in the same week. When you begin building a reputation on the field like Irmo’s Ethan Singletary has, events like this are likely to happen. For this 2027 prospect out of Irmo, the tail end of March was that opportunity. Singletary’s recruitment has only truly begun, but the meeting of two prominent figures in the sport is a good way to start. He caught up with TigerNet about the two visits, describing the surreal feeling of meeting the two in such a short time as a crazy experience. Given the pair's reputation, Swinney and Belichick's coaching styles can certainly create tonal whiplash in the span of a few days. Singletary was simply focused on the work it took him to get to this point, and those visits were a reflection of the effort it took to achieve this milestone. “Crazy,” Singletary said. “It's a good feeling being able to experience these different environments and different coaching styles, and it's just something I've been working on to get to this point.” He initially burst onto the scene at a Virginia Tech camp, impressing the staff and those in attendance of his performance. His play has enough to garner the attention of Garrett Riley, who has been in contact with him since the spring of 2024. March’s visit to Clemson was a reunion of nearly a year of communication. “I met him last spring,” Singletary said. “He came to our practice, and it was just kind of getting back with him, kind of telling me some things I need to work on and give me some pointers and stuff like that." As for what advice stuck with him, Riley wanted the rising junior to add more versatility to his game, especially regarding contributions on special teams. He also wanted to see the young wideout find more ways to impact the offense in different spots on the field, becoming a playmaker as a slot or boundary weapon. “He (Riley) was just telling me to continue to be versatile,” Singletary said. “He said to try to play inside and play outside and to catch more punts this season and be able to add that to my game, like special teams.” When it came to meeting Swinney, he echoed the same words as Riley did, telling the in-state product that becoming a more complete player can only serve to benefit him as he grows on the field. With Irmo being a few short hours away from campus, should the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer down the road, that feeling would be meaningful to Singletary. “That'll mean a lot,” Singletary told TigerNet. “I’ve always been watching Clemson in the playoffs since I've been alive. So that'd just be great.” Had a great day @ClemsonFB can’t wait to be back !! 🐅@1luv5 @Demyond1 @Coach_Grisham @CoachGRiley @CUCoachReed @CStoudt_18 @ClemsonInsider @Clemson247 @JP_Priester @AnnaH247 @Dale_Dowden @PaulStrelowTI @RivalsFriedman @RivalsWardlaw @SWiltfong_ @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/7L7SEOdKMa — Ethan Singletary (@ewentd1_) April 2, 2025

