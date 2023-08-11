Williams says he has a newfound confidence and the offense has a new swagger

CLEMSON – Antonio Williams put together a stellar freshman season at Clemson, but now that the proverbial light has gone off, he expects to be better than ever. Williams was Clemson’s best receiver last season when he garnered Freshman All-America recognition after posting 604 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions, in addition to serving as the team’s punt returner for most of the season. But he admits that there were times when last season was a struggle. "I think as a freshman, I was kind of immature,” the Irmo native said earlier this week. “It was a lot on my plate, trying to focus on football and school at the same time. I would show up late to class or miss class just from being tired from trying to gain a starting position along with school. It was just a lot. This year I'm trying to do both at a high level." The college football offseason, especially when players are getting up each morning at 5 AM for rugged early-morning workouts with the strength and conditioning staff. There are no fans, no cheerleaders, and no position coaches, and Williams said it was during those tiring mat drills that the light finally went off. "That'll push you to your limit and make you or break you,” he said. “I was gassed out there and wasn't doing the right things that I needed to do to play at the highest level. If you don't have the right mindset out there, you won't finish." That newfound recognition led him to get stronger. "Last year, I feel like I was just dependent on my feet,” Williams said. “I was quick, but if I got jammed, I was like, 'woah.' But now I'm trying to extend my hand and fight people off. And then being strong, attacking the ball, making contested catches, and contact balance when you take a hit. You have to show what you can do with the ball." The good news is that Williams won’t have to do it alone this season – the entire group is healthier, and the influx of talented freshmen has added some needed juice. "I know that if I'm not doing my job or lollygagging, I know my coach is going to take me out. No room for kidding around,” Williams said. “We have two good freshmen in the slot in Tyler Brown and (Misun) Tink Kelley." There is also a newfound swagger in an offense led by new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who brings his Air Raid to the Tigers. "If you ask anybody on offense, he just brings a swagger around,” Williams said of Riley. “I feel like everybody is playing with a little swag now. We are out there playing freer. Cade Klubnik is feeling himself; all the receivers are feeling themselves, dudes in the backfield, dudes upfront. We all feel good, we all feel like we have something to prove, we all have a chip on our shoulder for sure." That swagger leads to more confidence from the entire offense and has led to more competitive drills in camp, as evidenced by Thursday’s fisticuffs during drills. "We definitely have more confidence. One day, the defense might win, but the next day we're coming back with an edge. It's back-and-forth,” Williams said. “Last year, I felt like the defense got more. It's even right now. Today, I think we won. We had the 'W' drill today, where we got physical and stuff. We had people fighting out there, coach Dabo had to kick some guys out."

