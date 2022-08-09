Will Taylor feels faster, confident after knee surgery

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Will Taylor feels faster than he did a year ago, and with his knowledge of the offense, he is ready to step into a receiving role.

A sophomore out of Irmo, Taylor started last fall camp in a quarterback role as the coaches wanted to add depth to a room that needed it. He played 15 offensive snaps in five games in addition to his role on special teams prior to suffering a season-ending injury in early October. He rushed five times for 20 yards, caught two passes for six yards, averaged 10.7 yards on six punt returns and had a 14-yard kickoff return.

Taylor also plays baseball and played in 13 games, hitting .260 with a homer and four RBI and a stolen base. He returned late in the season as he continued his rehab from his torn ACL. Now he’s turned his attention to football and says the knee is doing great as he makes the move from quarterback to full-time receiver.

“I played baseball for Summer I and got back for workouts for Summer II, so it's been great so far,” Taylor said after Monday’s practice. “It's been an easy transition. After playing quarterback last year, I know all of the routes and all of the moves, so it's really easy for me to understand the offense. Now, I've just got to perfect it.

“I feel like I'm faster than I was 12 months ago or last year at this time. I'm just trying to get the moves back - get the lateral movement back. The past three days have been great so far, so I'm excited to keep going.”

Playing both sports hasn’t been an issue.

“It's really beneficial with the baseball stadium right over there,” Taylor said. “I could walk back and forth, so it's really easy to catch both practices and get mental reps. That was a big thing for me this past eight months. It's awesome.”

For now, he’s practicing patience and isn’t trying to rush the process.

“I definitely got a year of experience under my belt, so I know the timetable now and how things work - how the meetings work. I have an advantage now,” he said. “This second year has gone a little bit smoother and I'm looking forward to the future. Just be patient. With a leg injury, you have to be patient. I wanted to get ahead of myself sometimes, but you just have to be patient. Every day, I got a little bit better and better and better. Same thing here and learning a new position, I'm just taking it day by day and getting a little bit better. Just understanding the play call and understanding the big picture. As a quarterback transitioning to wide receiver, you want to know what the guy next to you is doing to help you out - rub routes.”

Asked how much confidence he has in his knee, he didn’t hesitate with an answer.

“I'm 100% confident. Absolutely. If I wasn't 100% confident, I wouldn't be out here practicing,” Taylor said. “I’m obviously still wearing a knee brace, but it's just protection out here because we're doing a lot, but I don't even think about it. I feel faster, I feel better than I did last summer.”