Will Shipley back and forth on NFL decision, says transferring is not an option

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Will Shipley knows Clemson fans and coaches and even his teammates have questions. What he doesn’t know is the answer to those questions. The junior running back met with the media following Thursday’s Gator Bowl practice, knowing there would be questions about his future. Will he return to Clemson for a final season? Will he give the NFL a shot? Will he transfer to another school? Shipley said he didn’t have an answer on a pair of those questions. Not yet. All he knows is that he wants to play in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky. “For my family and I, it’s something that I think we wish we could have an answer by now, but it just hasn’t come to me,” Shipley said when he was asked. “I knew that I wanted to play in the bowl game, there was no doubt, and I wanted to get out there with my boys at least one more time and just go out there, finish the season on the right note with five wins in a row. “But ultimately, just haven’t come to a decision yet with my family and I, and me personally, nothing’s too clear for me right now.” Shipley is one of the most dynamic running backs in the nation and enters the Gator Bowl with 2,718 yards and 31 touchdowns on 515 career rushing attempts and 593 yards and two touchdowns on 83 career receptions in 1,485 offensive snaps over 35 career games (27 starts). Would he consider a transfer? “That’s a great question,” Shipley said. “With where I am at this point in the process, it’s either to move on to the next level, be in the NFL, or staying back and continuing to be a Clemson Tiger. Transferring is just not something that my family and I think we represent as a family. Not saying that it’s not a great option for some people. But for me in my position, where I’m at, it’s either on to the big leagues or staying back at Clemson University and being a Tiger for one more year.” When he was asked where he stands right now – whether to come back or leave for the NFL – he said it depends on the day. “If I’m being as transparent as I can be, it’s just that I’ve really just been back and forth,” he said. “Some mornings I wake up, and I think there’s no other option than to move on and go try my luck at the NFL, and then some days I wake up, and I think I would be stupid to not come back and come win a national championship with the guys that I came in with. “So, it’s a difficult decision, and I wish I could sit here and say that I do have a decision that I’ve made. But I’m still just so back and forth with it, going to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, just hoping that he’ll give me an answer. But also, in no rush. Like I said, I’m soaking it all in, enjoying every moment with my best friends, teammates, coaches, and everybody who has shaped me into who I am today through this program, and just enjoying it. But honestly, a stalemate with myself right now, just trying to make that decision and see it clear.” This past season, Shipley rushed 156 times for 798 yards and five touchdowns while catching 29 passes for 235 yards and two receiving touchdowns in 11 games (eight starts).

