Why Not Us?: Wade Woodaz sees a resurgence in the Clemson defense

Ariana Pensy Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Wade Woodaz is looking to leave a legacy in his final season as a Tiger. For him, it is important to leave without regrets and pass on the torch to the next generation of Clemson linebackers. “Leave it with no regrets. I want to leave this place better than I found it, and at the end of the day, what succeeds me is the work I’ve put in, passing the torch to people like (Sammy Brown). That’s a reflection of what I’ve done. It’s weird (because) it flew so fast,” Woodaz said. “So, really just attacking everything. That was my last winter workout yesterday, which is weird to think about. So, really just having that final goal in mind and knowing that it’s my last go-around and putting it in perspective.” Last season, Clemson got into the first edition of the 12-team playoffs, but the defense did not reach the standard set in past seasons. The Tigers gave up an average of 160.6 rushing yards and 374.1 total yards per game last season. Their playoff game against Texas highlighted their problems against the rush as the Longhorns had 292 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. This led to a change in defensive coordinator with veteran coach Tom Allen now leading the defense. With Penn State last season, Allen’s Nittany Lions kept teams to under 100 rushing yards in nine different games. In their dominant playoff victory against Boise State, Allen’s defense held Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty to a season-low of 104 yards. So, Clemson’s defense seems poised to turn things around in the running game this season. “We’re hungry. We’ve heard all the noise. So, just light the fire. But, there was some energy out there (Friday). You could tell. You could feel it. We felt it in the meeting room the first day we met Coach Allen. So, taking it out to the field was fun for sure. I felt it in (those) team periods,” Woodaz said. “I feel like we have a renewed spirit, especially after this past season because we saw the top of the mountain. We didn’t get there, but we got a lot of pieces coming back for sure. So, we’re excited to get to work.” It makes sense for someone with as much coaching experience as Allen that he has a commanding presence. He has gotten a lot of practice, including from 2017 to 2023 when he served as Indiana’s head coach. Although he has been at Clemson for a month and a half, Woodaz said Allen is already bringing that commanding presence to the Tigers and increasing their motivation to perform at the level Penn State did last season. “Everybody in the room is paying attention. He gets your attention for sure. A lot of pacing too, he paces a lot … He commands the room for sure,” Woodaz said. “Coach Allen has really motivated us. I don’t think we needed any extra motivation, but he’s pushed us to another level just to learn it and we saw what Penn State did last year. They’re (a) top-five defense. So, why not us? We got everything they had.” This defensive unit will have a tough challenge to start on that path when they face LSU on Sat. Aug. 30 to open the season.

