Where Clemson recruiting stands amid a quiet April

All is quiet on the home front. For now. Clemson’s recruiting has sizzled down since its fiery March took the national stage, with eight commitments grabbing notable attention. Even from the aftermath of Clemson’s Elite Retreat, plenty of prospects took notice from afar. So did other programs. TigerNet caught up with four-star DB Samari Matthews of Cornelius (NC) Hough and OL Desmond Green of Timberland (SC) Saint Stephens. Both raved about the event they attended, dating back to over a month, adding that other programs stepped up their games to match what Clemson was selling. While Green feels out of Clemson’s touch, Matthews is a different story. One of the top defenders in North Carolina has narrowed down his suitors to Clemson, Texas, Florida State, and South Carolina. He confirmed to TigerNet that he will be back on campus for his official visit on May 30th, with the Tigers still in the thick of this race. Don’t count out Texas, who is in a prime position to snare an elite prospect, competing right with the Tigers for his services. Meanwhile, another top North Carolina target is making his decision on Friday, April 18th, and it has the high potential to round out Clemson’s numbers at wide receiver. Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day is choosing between Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, and Georgia. What has been fascinating about the final stages of his recruitment is that Notre Dame has made a late push to sway the junior receiver. Sellars is visiting South Bend on Tuesday, three days before his commitment, adding one last chapter to his story. Should Sellars choose to play elsewhere, there are still notable targets on and off the board for Clemson to choose between. Four-star WR Craig Dandridge of Alpharetta (GA) Cambridge will be on campus for his official visit on May 30th, and he came away very impressed with what the Tigers have to offer. Dabo Swinney’s personal touch was an important selling point, adding that he and the staff reestablished the bar for what to look for on major visits. A wild card in all of this may be three-star receiver Jude Hall, a local prospect from Christ Church Episcopal. Hall recently decommited from Duke, and in a conversation with TigerNet, he relayed that Clemson was the first caller when they became privy to that information. He hasn’t received an offer from the Tigers, casting this relationship as unlikely, but crazier things have happened.

