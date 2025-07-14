What's next for Clemson's 2026 recruiting class: Offense

Clemson's 2026 class is coming to a close. Blake Stewart's commitment was one of the final pieces of this cycle, choosing the Tigers to make it 21 pledges for this class, with plenty of talent coming to campus already. So, what's next? Going from position to position, let's break down what the Tigers currently have and if there are any moves to be made. Starting with the offensive side of the ball, Clemson has an arsenal of talent coming in some areas, and has had to pivot in one. Quarterback: (2) Four-star Tait Reynolds, Three-star Brock Bradley Clemson took care of finding its 2026 signal callers rather quickly, with both pledging to Clemson during the summer of 2024. Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley at the time weren't considered earth-shattering finds, but Garrett Riley's vision would pay off in unique ways. Reynolds' stock has exploded nationally, capitalizing on a strong junior season where his completion percentage jumped over 10 points. Becoming an Elite 11 finalist, along with showing out at national spots like Rivals Five-star, were more examples of growing hype for the Queens Creek native, and his early enrollment on campus after the 2025 season is the perfect spot for him to start his development. In Bradley's case, his pinpoint accuracy created plenty of buzz for why Riley believed he would be a solid fit within his offense. Compared to Reynolds, Bradley is the more prototypical quarterback, dissecting opponents from the pocket for Spain Park. Some may not realize it, but behind the scenes, Bradley has been the MVP for the Tigers' recruitment, selling Clemson to some of the best prospects in the country, echoing statements of Dabo Swinney at the Elite Retreat, or getting things done in different ways. Both quarterbacks will contribute in a big way when they arrive on campus, and have already been a positive force without suiting up in orange. Running back: N/A This is the spot that will be interesting to monitor moving forward. When Jae Lamar announced his commitment to Georgia, it was the third top target that CJ Spiller couldn't quite land, but all is not lost for this position. Having Gideon Davidson as the future for the position is a bright spot, but depth is the name of the game moving forward. We've written about other top targets the Tigers could pursue, like Coosa Christian's J'Alan Terry, but it doesn't look like Spiller and Co. will rush this process. More names should start to crop up closer to the fall, with plenty of time before National Signing Day remaining for this spot to be filled. Wide receiver: (3) Four-star Connor Salmin, Four-star Naeem Burroughs, Four-star Gordon Sellars Tyler Grisham had himself a spring. Clemson is bringing a trio of serious talent to the offensive side of the ball very soon, with Grisham keeping the influx of talent rolling after his current trio begins to head to the next level. When Salmin, Burroughs, and Sellars arrive on campus, Bryant Wesco and TJ Moore will be juniors, and likely headed to the NFL soon after. Besides the offensive line, this is another spot on the offense where it's tough to feel anything but great about where things are headed with the incoming prospects. Sellars, Salmin, and Burroughs also bring something unique to the table. Salmin is a weapon on the outside and may be one of the fastest receivers, if not the quickest, that Clemson has ever recruited. Burroughs is a dynamic receiver who can shine in the slot, and Sellars is one of the top route runners in the country. Tight end: (1) Three-star Tayveon Wilson Kyle Richardson's lone commitment at tight end took a unique path to get to Clemson. Back in the summer, Clemson began to recruit Wilson at tight end, and was the first to do so. Fast-forward to November, and Wilson pulled the trigger on his commitment, pledging to Richardson and the Tigers. Wilson's tape is pretty remarkable, mostly playing out wide at receiver, utilizing size and speed to dominate West Virginia high school football. Wilson's recruitment was unique, but simple, and Richardson has an intriguing prospect coming to campus where he can use Wilson in a variety of ways that will only serve to diversify the offense. Offensive line: (6) Four-star Carter Scruggs, Four-star Leo Delaney, Four-star Adam Guthrie, Four-star Chancellor Barclay, Four-star Grant Wise, Three-star Braden Wilmes The 2026 cycle was Matt Luke's world, and everyone else was living in it. Clemson identified its top targets, and for the most part, got exactly who they wanted. The Elite Retreat and Clemson's official visit period served as reminders that the Tigers could compete with top programs like Michigan and Penn State for some of the top-tier prospects, and win the competition for their services outright. Not only did these prospects serve as symbols of the Tigers' recruiting prowess, but they also mark the type of athlete that Luke is identifying on the recruiting trail. The unifying theme for the six commitments is large frames, but freakishly athletic players who can play multiple positions if the situation calls for it. Each prospect fits that, and with four of the five Tiger starters on the offensive line likely taking off after the 2025 season, a vacuum of talent will need to be replaced, and these six fit that well. Six is likely the number that sticks, even with the announcement that the Tigers are still in the running for five-star Darius Gray's services.

