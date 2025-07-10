What we learned from new Clemson 4-star QB offer Trent Seaborn

In the second edition of this quarterback breakdown, we focus on the signal caller with the most history with the Tigers. We last highlighted Teddy Jarrard, who appears to have gained the most momentum with Clemson out of all four quarterbacks. Clemson's board has expanded, and rightfully so. Like Jarrard, Alabaster's Trent Seaborn is also one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the country, and for good reason. Seaborn's recruitment exploded during his sophomore season, dazzling programs with pinpoint accuracy while also making plays with his legs when the situation called for it. He helped lead Thompson to the 7A state title over Central, tossing a touchdown and making key throws to secure his second championship in his high school career. Seaborn is simply a winner, and the top programs have gravitated towards that. Following his time at Clemson in June, which essentially served as his second visit after his trip to campus in the spring, Alabama and Miami made big moves to appear on his radar. Obviously, there's the local pull with the Crimson Tide, who extended the offer in late June, which drew excitement from former Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. There's more to it than a recent legend putting his stamp of approval on the offer. The Seaborns and Tagovailoas are family friends, with Seaborn growing up training with Tagovailoa, which caught our eye with his mechanics when observing him during Dabo Swinney's camp. The Crimson Tide will have some serious pull in their direction. The other notable program, Miami, hosted Seaborn for an unofficial visit in June, and made a strong impression on Seaborn's family. After speaking with his father while watching his son throw at Clemson, the impression we got is that it's a very tight-knit group of people. Examining Seaborn's social media activity reveals his strong family values and the significant role they play in such a monumental decision. In a recruiting landscape that can become quite cynical, this seems like a wholesome and genuine process. Does that play strongly into Clemson's hands? You'd think so, especially with how Seaborn talks about the Tigers and the program that he's become enamored with over his time learning of what the Tigers can offer. After his time at camp, we asked him what it would mean to be offered by Clemson, and his answer was surrounded by the honor of potentially joining such a family-based culture, along with the fit he feels he could have in Garrett Riley's offense. Clemson feels like a serious player for Seaborn, further backing what made the extra offers at this position the right move.

