What we learned from new 4-star Clemson QB offer Teddy Jarrard

Clemson opened up the doors to multiple options over the Fourth of July weekend. Peyton Houston was the only quarterback in the country with an offer for the 2027 cycle for nearly one month. The last several days have changed that. Four-star quarterbacks Trent Seaborn of Alabaster (AL) Thompson, Teddy Jarrard of Kennesaw (GA) North Cobb, and Kharim Hughley of Gainesville (GA) all were added to Garrett Riley's board. Each signal-caller followed a similar path to Houston, with the workout at Dabo Swinney's camp not only serving as an audition but also as a site for an unofficial visit on campus. After releasing our conversations with each signal-caller, we decided to explore each conversation further, adding pieces of information on where the Tigers stand with each. By evaluating the summer each target had, as well as what's to come, we can gain a deeper understanding of where the Tigers stand at the most critical position in sports. With weeks passing between Houston's offer and silence on any announcements, was there any belief that the Shreveport four-star was Clemson's only target? Jarrard thought so. The North Cobb quarterback's summer has been nothing but positive, continuing to haul in offers after impressive camp showings, as well as being named the MVP at Rivals Five Star for his position. He revealed a top ten that Clemson was absent from, but perhaps, at that time, he was holding out for an offer from Riley and Co. His visit to the camp with the staff was his first time on campus, and it was overwhelmingly positive; however, an offer was needed to make that trip the ultimate realization that Clemson was a serious contender. That moment came, and Jarrard was quick to tell TigerNet that Clemson was a top-five school, and there are plenty of reasons to think the Tigers can stay in this race until the end. Jarrard lives closer to campus than you'd think, with him having family on Lake Hartwell, so there's more of a closer sentimental pull than you'd think initially, given he's listed at Kennesaw, which is over two hours away. There's also the systematic fit, as well as the relationship between he and Riley that extends way beyond the Xs and Os, as sometimes they'll chat on the phone to discuss their shared love for golf. The North Cobb quarterback considers himself more of a pro-style passer, more aligned with a prototypical style as a passer that won't often freelance outside the pocket. Jarrard is undoubtedly one of the top quarterbacks in the country, and already has plenty of eyes on him, including Miami, Georgia, Notre Dame, and many others. This will be a tight race for the Tigers, but they have already put themselves in a favorable position as the summer progresses.

