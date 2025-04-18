What Gordon Sellars' commitment means for Clemson

Clemson’s spring success continues to progress. 2026 four-star WR Gordon Sellars has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Georgia, South Carolina, Michigan, and Ohio State. Notre Dame attempted to throw its hat into the ring days before Sellars’ choice, but for the longest time, it has been a race to try to beat Clemson. Back in November, Sellars was inching towards his top schools, which had defined his recruitment for months. Clemson was one of those finalists, making an instant impact. It has also been quite the stretch for Tyler Grisham. In March, the Tigers landed two elite prospects at wide receiver in Connor Salmin and Naeem Burroughs. A consistent theme? Grisham’s recruitment and personal consistency went beyond the product that Clemson wanted on the field. An instance specifically was with Salmin. Grisham showed up to his track meets to show his support in his other endeavors, a major factor that led to the Tigers sticking the landing. That momentum carried into the Elite Retreat, which, by many prospects’ own accounts, was a special day. Whether players committed on that weekend, and in Sellars’ case, waited things out, that was a key cog that turned the tide in Clemson’s favor. Grisham also made sure Sellars felt valued, consistently calling the young receiver to establish a strong foundation as Clemson grew closer to being his ultimate decision. For the second cycle in three years, the Tigers have received pledges from wideouts that are considered some of the best in the country. Already, fans have witnessed the positive change that Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore brought back into the offense, helping lead Clemson back into the College Football Playoff. That influx of talent is set to repeat itself in 2026. Clemson’s recruitment has been on its roller coaster of goodwill with the fan base, taking a slight dive in 2025 with a bevy of decommitments. The spring has told an entirely different story, with the Tigers’ top-five placement in the 2026 cycle seemingly here to stay. Sitting at the top of that talent is this bunch of receivers that have the potential to make an immediate impact, and this staff knows it. Clemson isn’t likely to take another receiver in this cycle, but with the three that are currently pledged, that kind of firepower is sure to be enough to keep this offense rolling for years to come. Just playing ball 😆 @G7Football pic.twitter.com/1Wngz9XXzF — Gordon Sellars (@GordonSellars2) February 17, 2025 EXCLUSIVE BREAKING NEWS!



Providence Day School 4 ⭐️ WR Gordon Sellars III has told @GGriffinIII and myself on @OuttaPocketRG3 that he is committing to @ClemsonFB



#GoTigers #OuttaPocket #RG3 #GG3 #OuttaPocketExclusive #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/wDMXDaJxHu — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 18, 2025

