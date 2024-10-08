Wes Goodwin's passion came at a new tablet's expense: 'Nobody's going to outwork me'

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - When Wes Goodwin stands behind the podium, he reads as someone who is incredibly calm. When it is game time, a switch appears to be flipped. Now, that switch doesn’t involve a get-back coach. That someone now runs the show in Norman. Brent Venables always appeared to be running at 110 percent, bordering on unhinged at the sight of something appearing slightly off with his defensive unit. At the time, Clemson had three current head coaches on the sideline. They, of course, had Dabo Swinney but also Venables and Tony Elliott. That trio put together plenty of success, with Venables and Elliott now finding their own success in Oklahoma and Virginia. Back at Clemson, the showrunners have changed. Now, Garrett Riley and Goodwin have begun to find their version of victories, with Clemson claiming four in a row and now firmly in the top ten. Goodwin has seen his defense put together five straight first-quarter shutouts, complementing the fast starts Riley’s offense has been able to string together. Those performances haven’t all been worthy of a perfect grade, as there have been bumps to get to this point. Goodwin certainly understands this, wanting his unit to find different ways to generate more pressure and limit big plays. As it stands, Clemson ranks 80th among 134 eligible teams in yards allowed per game (371.4). There’s undoubtedly yards that are chalked up to time with the reserves on the field (the defense is rated 23rd overall by the SP+ that takes out garbage time points and yards), but there are also moments where this Tiger defense has struggled to put everything together. This most notably came against Stanford, where Goodwin’s unit struggled to contain the Cardinal option attack for a half, where turnovers mitigated any semblance of success for the cross-country opponent. At times, Goodwin's intensity from the sideline is reminiscent of Clemson’s old star coordinator, with Barrett Carter joking that green-dot communication can get loud. Goodwin told the media his competitive nature gets out at times, and he does his best to control it. “We laugh about that,” Goodwin said. “I get heated and caught up in the moment and try to control my emotions as best as possible. Sometimes, on the sidelines, I think it's no different than parenting your kids the more you overreact. Some kids handle it well; some don't. So, just being able to control my emotions sometimes, but I think that's just the highly competitive nature that I have, and sometimes I can do a better job of toning it down.” Sometimes, technology becomes a victim of being unable to tone it down. Goodwin told a story about how he believed he was the first coach in the ACC to break a tablet, which occurred against NC State. “I think I was the first coach in the ACC to break a tablet on the sideline,” Goodwin said. “They are shatterproof, supposedly, but it wasn't in that moment. But at the end of the day, nobody wants to win more than I do. Nobody wants to see their guys perform at a higher level than me. Nobody's going to outwork me, and I take this job very, very seriously and am very thankful for the opportunity that I get now. My wife tells people all the time that they should see my temper. So, I do show emotions at times." Much like Goodwin’s emotion, Clemson’s defense does display its brilliance from time to time. Now, the goal will be to put it all together. With Wake Forest on the horizon (noon/ESPN), Goodwin hopes it is the Demon Deacons’ loss column that they break further into, sparing any tablets in the process. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

