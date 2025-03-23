Weekend catch up: Spring visits + notes on 2026 OTs and WRs

It's time to catch up. The last few weeks have been undoubtedly wild. Between seven commitments for the 2026 class and trips to Charlotte and Providence, Clemson Athletics has been busy in different corners of the nation. Add a dominant baseball team, and recruiting notes have been sparse. Consider this the start of that catch-up. Starting with some spring visits, Jaylen McGill took a visit to Clemson earlier this March, and didn’t mince words about his confidence. After what he considers a hasty commitment to Rutgers, he set five visits in the spring, with the Tigers being one of those trips. Since that commitment to the Scarlet Knights, however, CJ Spiller has begun to cast a much wider net for the 2026 tailbacks. Carsyn Baker of Langston Hughes (GA) and Javian Mallory of West Boca Raton (FL) have been offered, and TigerNet spoke with J’Alan Terry, a three-star running back out of Alabama who was recently on campus. Terry hasn’t received an offer from the Tigers, but he mentioned that the staff is keeping a close eye on him, and he will be back in May for an official visit. “They stand pretty high in my recruitment,” Terry told TigerNet. “The whole staff shows me love and I've seen the development within their players that stands out a lot as well.” Mallory announced a commitment to Miami on Saturday evening. Clemson officially lost out on the Zyon Guiles of Hemingway (SC) sweepstakes on March 21st. Still, given that Matt Luke has already secured two pledges at tackle, and with three others on the way for an official visit, this isn’t a significant loss. Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA), Loudoun County, Ekene Ogboko of Garner (NC,) South Garner, and Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC), Providence Day will all be summer visits, indicating the Tigers are all serious finalists. Scruggs was also on-site for the Elite Retreat, witnessing what became a significant weekend for the class of 2026. We’ve mentioned it before, but it is worth addressing the work behind the scenes the current commits are doing to bolster the class. Certainly, the Virginia native is one these players are working on. Another decision is coming soon in the next month, with Gordon Sellars of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day being linked highly to Clemson as he decides between the Tigers and five other schools. His decision comes on April 21st, and he certainly would add more juice to Clemson’s receiving ranks for this class. The staff plans to take one more receiver, but should Sellars commit to Clemson, a few wideouts on the board have immense talent. Craig Dandridge Jr. of Alpharetta (GA) Cambridge and Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell will both be taking an official visit in the summer, but may there not be a spot for them when they arrive? Given the talent the pair boasts, it may be safe to say it would be worth monitoring should Sellars choose Clemson.

