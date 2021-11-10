Wednesday Update: Swinney talks injuries, loves Military Appreciation Day

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney always looks forward to Military Appreciation Day at Clemson, saying it’s a chance to not only pay tribute to Tigers who have served but to the school’s honored military tradition.

Clemson (6-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts UConn (1-8, FBS Independent) Saturday at noon in Death Valley (ACC Network). They did not compete during the 2020 season due to COVID-19, and Randy Edsall, the program’s former head coach, stepped down in the first week of September.

The Huskies haven’t played since losing a 44-13 decision to Middle Tennessee back on October 22nd. Clemson has won two in a row and has seen its offense improve, albeit incrementally, since the start of the season.

The UConn contest is one of two remaining non-conference games on Clemson’s schedule, along with its regular-season finale with rival South Carolina. It’s also one of two remaining home games, which will be followed by the ACC finale with Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium.

The game is designated as a “Purple Out,” and fans are encouraged to wear purple instead of the customary orange. All veterans and active-duty military members will be recognized from their seats at halftime. Tiger Band will play the Armed Forces Medley, and all veterans and active-duty military members are asked to stand to be recognized when their branch’s song is played.

A fallen soldier tribute will take place with the soldier cross and a 21-gun salute in the east end zone, concluding with the playing of “Taps.”

“I take a lot of pride in the tradition here at Clemson,” Swinney said. “We play at Memorial Stadium and the unique Scroll of Honor and the military tradition here is something we take a lot of pride in. It runs really deep. We have lots of players on this team who have family scattered all throughout the military. And this is something I have embraced since I came to Clemson. Learning the history of Clemson and then seeing all the years of military appreciation here and it's special, it really is.

“I have met so many amazing military people here throughout my 19 years here. It’s amazing the sacrifice they have to make to serve others. It gives you a perspective we all should have and appreciate we all have to be a part of college football. I am just grateful and thankful. The sacrifice of our military, most of us can’t really appreciate that enough and it brings us together. The purple is a great way for us to really honor those that have served and continue to serve, have lost their lives, and across the board.”

*He says DJ Uiagalelei’s knee looks good and very stable. Swinney also thinks that running back Kobe Pace will be ready to go. He practiced today and is heading in the right direction. There are a few other guys they will know more about as the week goes on.

*On Jake Briningstool, Swinney says that Sage Ennis is the No. 2 tight end and has done a great job. But Briningstool is a player that will make more of an impact next season. He says Briningstool and Davis Allen and Sage will be like the running backs next year, they have three good ones that all bring something different to the table.

*If Tristan Leigh and Ryan Linthicum, he says he wants to see them block the right guy (laughs).

*Swinney says CJ Spiller has done a great job with the running backs. They have made great strides and it’s a competitive group. They have made a lot of progress this season.

*If they get ahead and get a chance to play a lot of players they will, but he is worried more about just beating UConn.

*He says he has never been part of a year like this where there have been so many injuries and then guys heading to the portal. It’s been ACL and shoulders and feet and groins. Across the board they have had a little bit of everything. If you do this long enough you will have a year like this.

*When it comes to Will Shipley at punt return, Swinney says Ship is not as natural back there. The coaches still have a lot of confidence in Will Brown. He is the guy right now.