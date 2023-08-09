Wednesday night practice update: Two freshman receivers are standing out

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – As Clemson builds towards Saturday’s scrimmage in Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney is particularly pleased with two of his freshman receivers. The Tigers practiced for over two hours again Wednesday, the fifth practice of fall camp, and Swinney met with the media after to discuss what he’s seen so far. Swinney said that freshman Tyler Brown is making an early impression. “I think they are all in the running right now, five days now. He's flashed for sure,” Swinney said. "He's just like we thought. Really, really fast. He's really, really fast. And he and Tink (Misun Kelley) have really shined in that slot. They are both playing the slot and getting a little bit of work at the Z as well. But we have two good ones right there. We feel good about both of them. Ball skills. Natural athletes. Tink's impressive. He just has unbelievable instincts for the game, and Tyler can really, really run. And Tink is the same way. I would say Tink is really smooth and knows what to do with the ball in his hands, and Tyler is further along than I thought he would be from a technical standpoint. I knew he could run, but from a technique standpoint and his ability to catch on, he's further along than I thought he would be. “Noble (Johnson) has played Z and X for us and has flashed since the spring for sure. And then Ronan (Hanafin) is coming, He flashes but he has a lot on his plate right now.” *Swinney says he's excited for Justin Mascoll and prays for him and Xavier Thomas that they stay healthy. He is hopeful that Mascoll will make the same kind of jump KJ Henry made. *Swinney said OL Dietrick Pennington "is coming. He's coming. He is putting his best days together since he's been here." Swinney thought Pennington would play as a freshman but tore his ACL and then didn't train the way he needed to train and got behind. But he made progress this spring and worked on his body. He has been consistent. "I am really pleased with Dietrick. He has unlimited ability." *Swinney says there is more healthy depth at wide receiver, and Adam Randall is stacking good days. There is nothing to not like at this point. If he's healthy, he will be on the field and make plays for the Tigers. *Keith Adams Jr. made a nice play today, is more confident in his pass pro, and caught Swinney's eye. He also likes the two youngsters, says Jay Haynes never says a word. Hasn't said a word since he's been there. But he is anxious to see them build towards Saturday's scrimmage. All of the backs have flashed. Will Shipley and Phil Mafah have been really good, focused and mature. *At left tackle, Swinney said he has been pleased. Tristan Leigh has held up well. He's not perfect, but there is nobody that cares more than that guy. If he makes a mistake, he usually doesn't make it again. Also pleased with Collin Sadler. It's competitive at left tackle right now, but Tristan has held his own and Sadler is there too.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest