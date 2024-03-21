Wade Woodaz settling in at middle linebacker

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Just call Wade the Mike. Clemson junior linebacker Wade Woodaz has been a Swiss Army Knife of sorts for the Clemson defense during his first two seasons, playing strongside (or SAM) linebacker while also taking snaps at safety. He enters 2024 credited with 51 tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt in 537 snaps from scrimmage over 27 games (six starts) since his arrival in 2022. However, 2024 will be different for Woodaz, who will transition from the SAM to the MIKE, or middle linebacker spot. It’s a position he didn’t have much experience playing until the Gator Bowl. Starting middle linebacker Jeremiah Trotter announced that he would forego the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft, and Woodaz was thrust into a starting role. “Yeah, I never really got any reps. I maybe got a few reps at MIKE during camp last year, but never during the season and obviously I always played SAM and WILL (weakside),” Woodaz said. “I would rep those two, but I didn't really rep MIKE fully until bowl prep prior to the Kentucky game. Then now I rotate all three now, but now it's like the back of my hand. I like it a lot. I like it. It's one of my favorite positions now.” Woodaz posted four tackles, including a tackle for loss, against Kentucky in the bowl game, and it didn’t take him long to recognize the difference between playing the middle and playing outside. “You have the job of setting the front, which Barrett (Carter) helps me out with, obviously, because we both know how, and we bounce off of each other,” Woodaz said. “Sometimes it's just easier for me to set it, or I'll pick it up quicker than he does, or he'll get it faster. But the MIKE is the main guy that sets up the front and the vocal guy on the defense, and then the WILL deals with the boundary a lot more, where at the MIKE I work more to the field. That's how I would say it in simple terms.” He loves the role of a vocal leader. “I would say it's always been there. I've had it in high school as well, but obviously, as a young guy coming in when you got Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro in front of you, you don't really want to be there, you know? But yeah, I've definitely developed it more, and now I'm very confident in myself out there on the field, and I know that the people around me are going to listen to me, which is a good feeling,” he said. It's a confidence that got its start against the Wildcats. “I felt really free. I don't know, it was weird as my first game in a new position, and I felt really free,” Woodaz said. “I just felt free. I was running around having fun, playing the game I've always loved. I didn't feel tense at all and I just had a mindset going into the game, just run around and hit people. And then, obviously, to win in the fashion that we did was a great feeling.”

