Vizzina excited for opportunity that awaits at Clemson

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Once again, Clemson University has a strong recruiting class. The recruiting class of 2023 has a total of 26 players, including 4-star Birmingham, Alabama quarterback Christopher Vizzina.

He is one of two new quarterbacks coming to Clemson, with the other being Paul Tyson from Arizona State. They will be competing with ACC Championship MVP Cade Klubnik. Vizzina doesn’t mind a little competition, and he thinks he and Klubnik will be able to help each other grow as players.

“We’re both at Clemson for a reason, so we both feel like that’s the perfect place for us and I think because of that, it will be really easy to bond with him and everything,” Vizzina said. “I already know him a little bit. I think it will be great for us.”

Both Klubnik and Vizzina played as a starting quarterback for three seasons for their varsity teams. Klubnik recorded 7,390 passing yards during his time as a starter while Vizzina recorded 5,069 passing yards. Klubnik had fewer interceptions, with only seven during all of high school; Vizzina recorded 19. Klubnik had well over 1,000 rushing yards in high school while Vizzina had 913 rushing yards. They did have a similar number of rushing touchdowns though, Klubnik with 29 and Vizzina with 26. Nonetheless, numbers are not the only reflection of ability and Vizzina will have a chance to show his talent in the All-American Bowl this Saturday (1 p.m./NBC).

This leaves him with very little time before his high school career officially ends, but he’s been trying to enjoy the time he has left.

“Just trying to enjoy every moment of being home, being with my friends and my family. It’s going to be a big change and everything. I think I’m very prepared and excited for it,” he said.

Vizzina is currently planning to major in business, although he is keeping his options open. As a freshman, you don’t have to be set in what your major is, but Vizzina knows he wants to be in business; he’s just not entirely sure what he wants to do with it. Klubnik is also a Pre-Business major, so perhaps they can help each other in the classroom as well.

Transitioning from high school to college, while scary, also offers a lot of benefits, particularly at Clemson. Vizzina is choosing to focus on those positives, such as meeting new people and getting more of an opportunity to dedicate himself to football and watching film.

“I’m excited to get to know new people and go to school and football wise, really just get to know my new teammates,” Vizzina said. “In college, it’ll be real easy to have access to watch film or whatever outside of class and whatever free time they give us, they’re going to give us so many opportunities to get better.”

Clemson 4-star QB signee Christopher Vizzina finds Ohio State 4-star WR signee Carnell Tate @AABonNBC



Live Updates from the All-American Bowl Practice Day 1: https://t.co/lucU3OpHMm pic.twitter.com/eAFSodZBnD — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 3, 2023