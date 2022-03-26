Visit to campus cements Clemson offer for top safety prospect

Nikki Hood

Clemson doesn’t offer a prospect until that prospect visits the Clemson campus, and it didn’t take long for Robert Billings to receive an offer once he arrived in Clemson.

Billings (6-1, 185) is a 2023 3-star safety out of Alpharetta (GA) Milton who has offers from Florida St., Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, and Virginia among others. Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn offered once Billings arrived on campus for an unofficial visit a few weeks ago.

“It means a lot to me. I can’t really even put it into words,” Billings said of the offer. “It just shows that all of the hard work is paying off and they recognize that.”

Billings put in a full day during the visit, including a photo shoot with head coach Dabo Swinney.

“We toured the campus and saw some of the buildings that I would be in as a freshman if I went there,” Billings said. “If I wanted to major in business, I got see the building that I would be in most of the time. We talked to the academic people who would help me with my school work. I got to put on the uniform for the first, so that was pretty cool. I took some pictures with Coach Swinney and Coach Conn. That was probably the best part of my day was getting to take a picture with Coach Swinney and the presentation he presented at the end of the day.”

One thing that stood out was Clemson’s presentation on how the Tigers play the best teams in the country each season.

“It was a lot. There are a lot of numbers,” Billings said. “People think Clemson doesn't play anybody but they are one of the winningest programs in the last ten years since he's been there. He produces a lot. He treats his ex-players well and has almost 30 ex-players on his staff now from past teams. After you're done playing, you can come back and be a part of the program again.”

When does he want to make a decision?

“Probably before the season or within the first two games,” he said. “I want to have my spot secured, especially because of the transfer portal. I don't want have my spot taken or anything because spots fill up fast.”

Where do the Tigers stand?

“They're definitely one of top schools in my recruitment,” Billings said. “My relationship with Coach Conn is one of the big reasons. He texts me and we're in constant contact. Also, Coach Wes Goodwin, the DC (defensive coordinator) stays in contact with me. All three of us have a good relationship.”