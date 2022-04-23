Versatile Mukuba has his sights set on the Thorpe Award

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Andrew Mukuba was everywhere this spring. During one practice, you might see him coaching the younger players. During another, you might see him roaming the field from his familiar safety spot. At another, he might be playing cornerback. Or the dime. Or the nickel.

“I’m an athlete,” Mukuba said. “Wherever they need me at, I feel like I can go out there and get the job done.”

There is no doubting that Mukuba made an immediate impact last season. The Texas native earned Freshman All-American honors from nearly every outlet and became the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener for Clemson since the NCAA instituted permanent freshman eligibility in 1972.

Mukuba started more games (10) in the defensive backfield than any Clemson true freshman in the modern era in 2021 and enters 2022 credited with 54 tackles (two for loss), a sack, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 576 snaps over 13 games (10 starts).

He did most of that damage from his strong safety spot, but new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin plans on using Mukuba all over the field.

“Mukuba’s a special player, and he’s doing it at three different positions and picking up on it,” said safeties coach Mickey Conn. “All that knowledge is going to do is help him and help us to get more speed on the field at times when we need to.”

Mukuba said that Goodwin spent the spring making sure everyone understood the defense, making it easier to switch positions.

"Coach Goodwin is slowing everything down for us. I feel like everyone is picking up the defense quickly, even the young guys,” Mukuba said. "Last year, when I first got here, it was kind of fast and everything was thrown at me. But this year, I feel like everything is slowing down for me and I'm playing faster and more confident."

That includes playing corner, the mere mention of which draws an instant smile from Mukuba.

"I'm an athlete. I can play corner, safety, nickel and get the job done,” he said. “You'll definitely see me at nickel a lot covering the slot and in the box a little bit getting more action."

Which spot does he prefer?

"To be honest, I'd say nickel. It's more action down there in the box,” Mukuba said. “It's fun playing strong, don't get me wrong, but with my skill set and how I play, I feel like I play a lot better inside the box where I can tackle and cover the slot."

Finding time for all those positions? Just depends on the day.

“It just depends on what kind of day it is and what we’re working on,” Mukuba said.

Mukuba now has his sights set on another accolade this season – the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s best defensive back.

“That would be a dream come true for sure getting that Jim Thorpe Award,” Mukuba said. “That’s the best defensive back in college football, so I feel like why not reach for that?”

No matter what happens, however, you can be sure that Mukuba is out there having fun.

“I really just like playing football,” Mukuba said. “Wherever the team needs me and wherever I feel comfortable at, that’s really where I feel like I can do my best.”