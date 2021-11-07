Venables sees "amazing will" out of defense that was ready for red zone action

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

Another week, another one-score game depending on the Clemson Tigers defense to make a play when they needed it most. A game-winning goal-line stand with less than a minute remaining with all four plays coming within the Clemson 5-yard line secured the victory and helped the Tigers become bowl eligible with a 6-3 record.

The defense didn’t have the best day, but halftime adjustments and limiting Louisville’s Malik Cunningham on the ground in the second half proved to be key in the win. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables lauded his defense's late-game response postgame.

“Amazing will and toughness and belief on that goal-line stand,” Venables said. “We spent a lot of time in the red zone (in practice) this week, they’re very efficient when they get down there. Just amazing toughness and resilience from our guys. They made two amazing plays to get down there. Just really, really proud of our guys, they showed incredible toughness.”

“That’s the kind of attitude you have to have if you want to be a good defense, let alone a great one,” said Venables. “Playing great in the red zone when the game is on the line. We knew he was going to run the ball earlier and we didn’t do a great job at times stopping him, so with the game on the line, it’s a pretty amazing stop we got.”

Cunningham had a good day on the ground against the Clemson defense, rushing for two long touchdowns and over 130 yards. After coming up injured in the third quarter, the Tigers were able to limit Cunningham in the fourth quarter when it mattered the most.

“We weren’t in the right structure on those runs,” Venables said on Cunningham’s touchdown runs. “It’s a number game and option football. We saw it with Georgia Tech for all those years. We lost our alley player on three of those runs and just got out leveraged. They were doing it in different ways, different formations and different motions. We have to do a good job of getting our guys in different positions and schemes and different adjustments when they motion.”

Trenton Simpson and Andrew Mukuba made play after play in the secondary and behind the line of scrimmage for Venables tonight on the Clemson defense. Simpson finished the game with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Venables feels that Simpson is coming into his own at linebacker for Clemson.

“Trenton (Simpson) is getting more and more comfortable the more he plays, this is only his third year playing linebacker,” Venables said. “The maturation is what you hope for and he’s worked really hard and spent a lot more time studying film study. He’s got a good nose for the football and has an excellent skill set that enables him to fight through traffic and he had a couple sacks tonight. He’s still got a lot of football growth in front of him as well. He has a tremendous ceiling and he is nowhere near reaching his potential yet.”

Clemson moved to 4-2 on the season in one-possession games and for the second game in a row, came back in the fourth quarter to win. Venables was truly impressed with the will to win the team showed and is excited for the opportunity to get back after it next weekend.

“Our guys showed some amazing will to win and to not be denied,” said Venables. “That was pretty cool to watch. I’ve been playing and coaching this game for awhile, and when that ball is on whatever inch line, our guys just find ways to win. Whether it’s Georgia Tech or Boston College, we’re beating our chest. A lot of bad football out there, coaching and playing at times, but a heck of a lot more good than bad. That’s how you get a road win right there, with some adversity and some tough-mindedness. Our guys have it, whatever it is. Just incredibly proud of those guys tonight.”