Venables says it takes a certain mentality to keep opponents out of endzone

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Brent Venables knows the stat, and he knows his Tigers are in for a test this weekend in Raleigh. He also understands he has some pretty good linebackers playing for him.

Clemson's defense has carried the Tigers early in the 2021 season. Clemson has not surrendered a touchdown defensively all year, marking the first time Clemson has gone three consecutive games without allowing an offensive touchdown since 1990. It marks the first time Clemson has accomplished the feat across the first three games of a season since 1950, when Clemson shut out Presbyterian, Missouri and NC State to open that campaign.

Venables said a defense has to have a certain mentality to keep teams out of the endzone.

"I mean you hope so. That was an area that we talked about we got to get better than what we were a year ago,” Venables said earlier this week. “I think the year before that we were really good -- two years before – ‘18 and ‘19 really good, last year, not quite as good. And that was one of our top three things going into this year. It starts with the mentality that you don't let people run for touchdowns and you hold people to field goals. You create turnovers. Games on the line (a) game seven mentality, and you find out a lot about your team that way -- good and bad."

The Tigers were able to keep Georgia Tech out of the endzone late when veteran linebacker James Skalski made a score-saving tackle at the goal line.

"He's got great instincts. The game's very slow for Jamie. You know 95% of the time he's doing everything right,” Venables said. “Right reads, right eyes, right footwork. We went through a lot of scenarios and plays and formations and motions and things that they have put on tape the last couple of years -- that wasn't one of the plays. They hadn't run that. We see it. We do see it a lot in practice...He was telling me earlier in the game. I haven't made many plays. I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, they're coming.' And he made two great ones, the jet sweep with him and Nolan on two plays prior and then that one -- two of the biggest plays in the game."

The Tigers found out in pregame that veteran linebacker Baylon Spector wouldn’t play, but redshirt freshman linebacker LaVonta Bentley stepped in and collected a game-high 13 tackles, including three for loss, with a sack.

"Yeah, he did a nice job. He had like three or four minutes to find out he was gonna be the starter, but he's been ready,” Venables said of Bentley. “He gets starter reps in practice, and he's been doing well and has continued to make improvement. And so, he did a great job. I'm proud of him. He's worked hard for his opportunity and was ready and a good example for what you want all your guys to be. Whatever opportunity you get make the most of it, and he certainly did that and help us to gut out a win.”

Things get tougher this week when Clemson travels to Raleigh to take on a veteran and skilled NC State team.

"We have a great opponent. A really good football team. It's got a great defense, really good offense, terrific backs, and really good quarterback, and probably the most athletic offensive line that we've seen up to this point,” Venables said. “A lot of experience coming back so there's a lot to be motivated about and we're gonna have to have a great week of practice, a great game plan and you're gonna have to play really well to have a chance to win the game."