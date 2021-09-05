Venables says his defense will get better from "tough sledding" against Georgia

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – Brent Venables’ defense was without two starters in Saturday night’s game against Georgia, but younger players stepped into the void as the Tigers held the Bulldogs to just three offensive points and 256 total yards.

Andrew Mukuba and Jalyn Phillips started at safety (Nolan Turner didn’t dress out) and Ruke Orhorhoro and Tré Williams stepped in at defensive tackle for the Tigers.

Venables, speaking to the media following the game, said he was proud of the way his defense responded.

“Proud of our guys and how they responded from the end of last year. They responded tonight to adverse conditions and tough situations,” Venables said. “Love the leadership, grit, physicality, discipline, and toughness they showed.

“Georgia is a really good team and plays great defense. We knew it was going to be one of those games where it was going to be tough sledding. We'll get better from it."

He said he was especially proud of Orhorhoro and Williams, who didn’t learn until later in the week that Davis would miss the contest due to COVID protocols. Orhorhoro earned the start and finished with three tackles.

“Short notice. But those guys have been playing well. Really proud,” Venables said. “We are going to continue to need them to be everyday players for us. Hate it for Tyler (Davis). He worked really hard for this opportunity. Really proud of Darnell (Jefferies), Tré, and certainly Ruke and Bryan (Bresee). Think Payton (Page) got in there a little bit. That's going to pay dividends for us down the road."

Venables said that while he is proud of the defense, no champions were crowned Saturday night and the entire team will have to get better as the season progresses. He added that the best learning comes from adversity compared to just beating up on inferior competition.

“We talked a lot going into tonight's game that the real way you're defined as a champion is how you play throughout the year,” Venables said. “They're not anointing anybody anything right now— us as a defense or certainly us as a football team or in the other locker room. It's a long year. The best teams grow from the adversity. That's where we'll grow our habits, not beating some directional school's brains in 50-0. As much as it stinks, we'll grow from improvement. Feel like we have a really good football team in this locker room."