Venables not worried about offense, says success and failure happens as team

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Don’t ask Brent Venables if he worries about the woes of the Clemson offense or worries about having to keep a team to a certain number of points. Success, and failure, come as a team.

The Clemson offense is 113th nationally, averaging just 20 points per game. The defense is ranked second nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 12.5 points per game, second only to Georgia.

Venables was asked this week if the defense looks at the travails of the offense with a wary eye, wanting that group to produce numbers closer to what it has in the past. He said no.

"We don’t look at it like that at all,” Venables said Monday. "You have success as a team, you have failure as a team, and I think it’s easy to try and segment one side of the ball to the other. But that’s the game. Cohesively, can you play together, complement one another and help each other? Both sides of the ball are going to have tough moments. When you have the right kind of culture, guys are going to pull for each other and control the controllables or what you can control. You don't focus on the other side of the ball, whether it's going great or going bad.

"You just have one way in which you play, you perform, and how you respond. How you handle success is every bit as hard as how you handle adversity. I think our job as coaches, always and not just this season, always, is to strain them and prepare for tough moments and how to respond. That's the beautiful thing about the game we coach and play. You want those things to be second nature. Part of being a tough competitor is not being distracted by the things you can't control."

Venables said the defensive players feel like they control two of the three facets of the game and therefore control the game.

"There’s no division or disappointment in worrying what is or isn’t going on on the other side of the ball. That’s how we have built the program, to be that way and make the most of your opportunities," Venables said. “I've also said that defensive guys make up the core of special teams as well, so we have a great opportunity to have a tremendous influence and impact on 2/3 of the game. I've always had the mindset let's go win the game in those two phases. We've been fortunate and spoiled that we've been really good on offense for a long time, and we've been able to cover up whatever deficiencies we've had on our side of the ball. That puts a strain on the opponent when our offense is able to be as explosive and dominant as they've been. We've had plenty of times on our side of the ball when we haven't been as good and that is what a team does. You have to keep a perspective."

He then said that the offense will get better with time.

"We just aren’t reaching our potential yet, which is a good thing if you put it all together on both sides of the ball and get some guys healthy to still have a great year,” Venables said. "For us as coaches, we have to do a great job of shielding our players, keeping it real with them, being matter of fact and keep getting better because that’s what the good teams do."

Venables warned that there are times when fans, wanting success quickly, aren’t patient enough to wait.

"That’s the thing you love about college athletics is the passion, the live-or-die mindset of everybody involved, the passion the fans have and the pride for their school and all that,” Venables said. "But it can be a fatalistic mindset that is unrealistic at times, too, so somewhere in between is where it all lies. And I would just say that we truly are, with wherever we are or whatever deficiencies we have, we are a couple of plays away from being in a pretty dang good position. You want to see that growth happen and it’s never as fast as you want. Sometimes when we get so stuck on what you don’t do then you don’t see the progress that has been made, and that’s a bad place to live in any phase of your life to be negative and not finding ways to see the positive in the storm. But we do and that’s what good coaches do — you find the things you’re doing well and try to build on those."