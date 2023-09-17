Updates: Swinney says he's "real close" on hook at kicker, sees depth & competition at WR

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson gets its second crack at a conference opponent Saturday in a game billed as the ACC season’s headliner. After a stunning 28-7 loss at Duke to start the season, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers enter the noon ABC broadcast in Death Valley after outscoring its last two opponents (Charleston Southern and FAU) 116-31. No. 4/3 Florida State (3-0) enters unbeaten, bookended by a statement start in a 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU at a semi-neutral site (Orlando) and then holding on for dear life as a big favorite at Boston College Saturday, 31-29. Clemson is a 3-point underdog currently in a contest that can tab an early favorite or keep the ACC race wide-open with four AP-ranked conference teams currently – and the Tigers seeking to be a fifth. The first look is internal for the Tigers out of Saturday’s 48-14 win over FAU, as the Clemson head coach updated several items Sunday evening: * ACCN cameras showed Will Shipley getting fiery on the sidelines after the Tigers were stoned on two goal-line carries for him, and Shipley had words with position coach CJ Spiller after the Tigers did eventually punch in a one-yard score from Cade Klubnik on a sneak from under center. Swinney said competitive juices were at play with very competitive people when asked if there were any disciplinary actions to come for the outburst shown from the junior leader. Swinney wasn't aware of it immediately in last night's postgame, but he talked with Spiller about it on Sunday. “We’ll handle all that inside. They (Shipley and Spiller) resolved that pretty quickly,” Swinney said. * Swinney said he is "real close" to giving another Tiger an opportunity at kicker. Redshirt freshman placekicker Robert Gunn III dropped to 1-for-4 on the season on field goal attempts with his 31-yarder that went wide left Saturday night. He also sent a PAT off the upright for a miss in the win as well, and Swinney said the situation is “frustrating for sure.” Swinney is still rooting for Gunn to show what he has in the preseason, but if the Tigers do go to another option, it would be punter Aidan Swanson currently. “We just have to keep going…Swanson just has a little bit more confidence and done a better job than the other couple guys when they’ve had opportunities the last couple weeks,” Swinney said. “Hopefully Robert will turn things around and get out of this little funk he’s in.…Sometimes guys can get in a bad spot mentally or get in a slump or whatever…Hopefully he will get to hold it down.” * Swinney revealed a season-ending injury for redshirt freshman Cole Turner (torn abductor muscles) and he talked about the depth at the position currently. Swinney was specifically asked if emerging standout Tyler Brown might play more alongside of Antonio Williams instead of merely spelling him as a backup. Swinney said it’s one of many considerations. “I would say anything is possible as we move forward and have three games under our belt and have been able to really evaluate guys,” Swinney said. “Especially younger guys in game situations. We like our group. It’s tough losing Cole, but fortunately we do believe we have more depth than we’ve had. “Feel good about Adam (Randall) and was good to see him make a few plays in really the only two opportunities he had were big plays. I was super pleased with Antonio and super-pleased with Beaux (Collins). And with Tyler Brown, those four guys have done a good job. I know (Brannon Spector) hasn’t had as much opportunity yet, but he’s a guy that’s really been practicing well and playing well but just hasn’t had as much opportunity with the ball. And (Troy) Stellato is still coming. “So we like our group. We’ll certainly continue to do what we do to put our team in position to win games, regardless of what that is. We have competition as the position, which is very encouraging as well.” * Being on the wrong side of the turnover margin was a storyline in the first two games, and Swinney says Saturday’s effort was the best of the season for being on the right side of it. “A lot to be pleased with, but still a lot we can improve on. Nothing more (pleased with) than being plus-three in that turnover margin. That’s why it’s our best game,” Swinney said. * Swinney saw good efforts and spots to correct from the game video for Mitchell Mayes and Collin Sadler in their O-line starts Saturday. Sadler made his first start, and Swinney said his toughness and competitiveness stood out. “Not All-Pro, but a good solid first start for a guy,” Swinney said. Swinney said Sadler was positioned well to start this week but that Tristan Leigh performed well also, adding that the Tigers are in a good spot at left tackle. Mayes started in place of regular right guard starter Walker Parks, who missed the game due to injury but Swinney said is in line to return for the Florida State game.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest