CLEMSON RECRUITING

University President impresses elite offensive line prospect
Top O-line prospect Fletcher Westphal says Clemson has a family atmosphere.

University President impresses elite offensive line prospect
by - Senior Writer - 2023 Jun 7, Wed 07:00

Usually, it’s the coaches who make the biggest impression on recruits, but Clemson University President Jim Clements was that guy to one elite offensive lineman this past weekend.

Fletcher Westphal (6-7, 305) is a 4-star 2024 offensive tackle prospect out of Leesburg (VA) Tuscarora who has offers from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, and Wisconsin, among others. Clemson hosted more than 20 of the nation’s top 2024 recruits for an official visit over the weekend, and Westphal was in that group.

Westphal, who has the Tigers in his top five, says that everyone at Clemson is connected.

“The family environment of Clemson stands out,” Westphal said. “Everyone's connected, everyone's close. It's not just like one unit is connected, the entire team is connected.”

Meeting and spending time with Clements also made an impression.

“I think kind of a big thing was on Saturday when we got to breakfast , and I was talking with the president of the university,” Westphal said. “Obviously the president of the university is going to know Coach Swinney and he’s going to talk to Coach Swinney. But he’s also talking with the players. He knows the players. Like I said, everyone is connected.”

Another highlight was the scavenger hunt that pitted position groups against each other. The offensive line group won, even though the defensive line prospects accused the offensive players of foul play.

“We cheated? That is false information,” Westphal said with a laugh. “They were actually the ones that cheated and they wound up finishing last. But riding around the campus on a golf cart was nice. We were zooming around and trying to get things done and taking pictures. And then we had this event where you have this big slingshot and you’re trying to shoot water balloons into a target. And then the offensive line and the defensive line had a big water balloon fight. And then going to Coach Swinney’s house and watching the dunk contest was a highlight, too.”

Westphal still plans to take visits to Georgia, Florida, and Arkansas before the end of the summer, but those schools have a lot to do to catch up with Clemson.

“They stand pretty high,” Westphal said of the Tigers. “They set the bar really high for those next upcoming visits.”

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Clemson commit named 2022-23 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year
Clemson commit named 2022-23 MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year
Clemson announces new men's tennis head coach hire
Clemson announces new men's tennis head coach hire
Former Clemson player organizing boycott of new college football game, says it's exploiting players
Former Clemson player organizing boycott of new college football game, says it's exploiting players
Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
Clemson lands 5-star WR commitment
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 91 Recruits (60 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week