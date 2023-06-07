University President impresses elite offensive line prospect

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Usually, it’s the coaches who make the biggest impression on recruits, but Clemson University President Jim Clements was that guy to one elite offensive lineman this past weekend. Fletcher Westphal (6-7, 305) is a 4-star 2024 offensive tackle prospect out of Leesburg (VA) Tuscarora who has offers from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, and Wisconsin, among others. Clemson hosted more than 20 of the nation’s top 2024 recruits for an official visit over the weekend, and Westphal was in that group. Westphal, who has the Tigers in his top five, says that everyone at Clemson is connected. “The family environment of Clemson stands out,” Westphal said. “Everyone's connected, everyone's close. It's not just like one unit is connected, the entire team is connected.” Meeting and spending time with Clements also made an impression. “I think kind of a big thing was on Saturday when we got to breakfast , and I was talking with the president of the university,” Westphal said. “Obviously the president of the university is going to know Coach Swinney and he’s going to talk to Coach Swinney. But he’s also talking with the players. He knows the players. Like I said, everyone is connected.” Another highlight was the scavenger hunt that pitted position groups against each other. The offensive line group won, even though the defensive line prospects accused the offensive players of foul play. “We cheated? That is false information,” Westphal said with a laugh. “They were actually the ones that cheated and they wound up finishing last. But riding around the campus on a golf cart was nice. We were zooming around and trying to get things done and taking pictures. And then we had this event where you have this big slingshot and you’re trying to shoot water balloons into a target. And then the offensive line and the defensive line had a big water balloon fight. And then going to Coach Swinney’s house and watching the dunk contest was a highlight, too.” Westphal still plans to take visits to Georgia, Florida, and Arkansas before the end of the summer, but those schools have a lot to do to catch up with Clemson. “They stand pretty high,” Westphal said of the Tigers. “They set the bar really high for those next upcoming visits.” Had a fantastic time at my first OV. It felt like a family affair. @ClemsonUniv President Clements, Coach Swinney, all the coaches their families and the current players made it special. THANK YOU @ClemsonFB ! @Coach_Austin_OL pic.twitter.com/KOcuVxQ2U4 — Fletcher Westphal (@FletcherWestph1) June 5, 2023

