Under the radar prospects shine for Clemson in NFL Scouting Combine

Briningstool was one of the most successful tight ends in Clemson history as he finished his collegiate career with 1,380 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. At the Combine, he recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.75 seconds and a vertical jump of 31 inches. He came into the Combine as a fifth-round prospect per NFL Mock Draft Database but should have boosted his draft stock with his performance in Indianapolis, especially given the increasing value of pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

There were five other Tigers at the NFL Combine - running back Phil Mafah, offensive lineman Marcus Tate, defensive lineman Payton Page, linebacker Barrett Carter and safety R.J. Mickens.

Mickens was the only other Clemson player to run the 40-yard dash at the Combine, recording a time of 4.49 seconds. Mickens also tied for the second-best vertical jump at the Combine at 41.5 inches. While his 40-yard dash time was not the best, his ability on the vertical jump could be enough for him to get his name called during the draft as he came into the Combine projected to not get drafted per NFL Mock Draft Database.

Carter has the greatest chance to hear his name called on Thursday, April 24, during the first round of the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He finished his impressive Clemson career with 126 solo tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in addition to three interceptions. Nonetheless, he entered the Combine with an 8.4 percent chance of getting drafted in the first round according to NFL Mock Draft Database. Some mock drafts, such as the one from College Sports Network, have Carter getting drafted in the third round.

However, he did finish in the top 10 among linebackers who did the vertical jump with a vertical of 34.5 inches. His broad jump, on the other hand, was the third-worst among linebackers at the Combine with 9 feet, 8 inches. For comparison, Payton Page, who is 60 pounds heavier, recorded the same broad jump as Carter.

For Page, a 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump is not that bad as many defensive linemen performed worse than him on that drill. Page had a decent career with the Tigers as he recorded 60 total tackles and eight tackles for loss. He also recorded his first career interception and only touchdown this past season. His vertical jump of 33 inches was also in the top 20 among defensive linemen at the Combine. Perhaps his performance could have been enough to get him drafted this April.

Tate and Mafah did not participate in any of the drills. However, Mafah will surely hear his name called at some point during the NFL Draft. This season, he recorded 1,115 rushing yards which was fifth in the ACC. He also had eight rushing touchdowns and increased his yards per game from 74.2 in 2023 to 79.6 in 2024. In each of his last three seasons, Mafah averaged over five yards per carry.

His size is good for an NFL running back, even though he is the heaviest running back in the draft class at 234 pounds. For comparison, the NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year, running back Saquon Barkley, is 233 pounds showing Mafah’s weight is not a problem for his draft stock. However, his lack of production in Clemson’s last six games of the season including the playoffs seems to have hurt his draft stock despite battling a shoulder injury throughout the year.

Players like Mafah, Tate and Page will have the chance to improve their stock during Clemson’s Pro Day on March 13. This could be a pivotal opportunity for some of these players to get themselves on an NFL roster.