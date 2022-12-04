Uiagalelei still all smiles, happy for his teammates in postgame celebration

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CHARLOTTE, NC – It says a lot about DJ Uiagalelei that his teammates, many of them defensive linemen, sought him out for pictures with the super-sized ACC Championship Trophy during the postgame celebration Saturday. It also says a lot that he posed for every picture with a super-sized smile.

Uiagalelei started Saturday’s ACC Championship Game 2-for-5 for just 10 yards and was replaced by Cade Klubnik for the third series of the game. Klubnik was electric, finishing the night 20-of-24 for 279 yards and a touchdown. He added 30 yards and a touchdown on seven carries on the ground, winning MVP honors.

It also says a lot of Uiagalelei that he stayed engaged on the sideline and met Klubnik after every series with advice and a pat on the back. It wasn’t the ending he wanted, but Uiagalelei said he thought Klubnik deserved a chance to play.

“I knew he was going to get a series. I didn't know what series, but I knew he was going to get a series,” Uiagalelei told TigerNet after the game. “Coach (Brandon) Streeter talked to me about that earlier in the week. Cade earned it, And I agreed. He definitely deserved to get a series.”

Uiagalelei said while he wanted to be on the field, he was also happy for his teammate.

“I always want to go out there, but I am a team player. I am super happy for the team and he was unbelievable. I am super proud of him,” Uiagalelei said. “I am just proud of him, man. He puts in a lot of work and it was fun to see him go out there and dominate like that. Play free and play his game was unbelievable. I am super excited. He brought a spark, he brought that juice. He made the plays that needed to be made. He put balls on the money. He threw great routes and executed the offense well. He did an unbelievable job of running the offense.”

Sulking and pouting isn’t the way he operates.

“I am a team-first guy. I want to see everyone succeed,” Uiagalelei said. “I don't want to ever see anyone fail. These are my brothers. A lot of these guys are my brothers and that comes before anything. It comes before individual success and I just want to see everyone succeed.”

Uiagalelei said he is proud of the way his teammates view him.

“It means everything to me. I appreciate all of my teammates and I feel like as a man, you are judged by how people view you, especially your teammates,” he said. “I appreciate the way they view me.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that Klubnik has earned the right to start the bowl game, but Uiagalelei it won’t change the way he prepares.

“The same way I have always treated it,” he said. “Go out there and compete and put my best foot forward and play football. I am just worried about the ACC and enjoying it.”