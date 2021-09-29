Uiagalelei says there is nothing wrong with a little adversity
by - Staff Writer - 2021 Sep 29, Wed 13:00
Uiagalelei says adversity isn't always a bad thing.
Uiagalelei says adversity isn't always a bad thing.

CLEMSON – A little bit of adversity never hurt anyone.

The Clemson offense is off to a historically bad start. However, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei isn't ready to hit the panic button and is still fully confident in himself and his teammates.

Uiagalelei said it's not the game plan or the coaches who are responsible for the slow start; it all boils down to doing the little things right.

"I think the main thing is just execution. It starts with execution," Uiagalelei told the media earlier this week. "Everyone has to execute, including me. I think it comes down to basics, 100-percent. You've got to be able to do the basics right. As long as everyone executes and does their job. If everyone can do that, then it's a whole different story, and we're all perfectly fine. I have total confidence in our offense. We'll continue to keep grinding and keep working. This is about to be the fifth game, going into Boston College, and we still have a long season ahead of us. I think we'll be perfectly fine."

The first-year starter was asked if he thought the offensive players were putting too much pressure on themselves.

"Maybe. We know the expectations we have for ourselves," Uiagalelei said of his teammates. "We just haven't found it yet. We just have to keep digging. This is a little bit of adversity, but it will make us better."

As for himself, Uigalalei said he has a plan every time he takes the field.

"I put a lot of stuff on my plate already, but I'm perfectly fine with it," he said. "I know what I want to do when I step out onto the field every time. I know I want to make each and every throw, but I don't think I'm putting too much pressure on myself."

Uiagalelei – who has taken the brunt of the criticism for Clemson's slow start – said the execution and precision are there during practice, but for whatever reason, just hasn't translated to the game yet.

However, he's confident the offense will turn this around.

"We've all seen on the practice field that execution has not been a problem," he said. "We've been good and had solid weeks of practice. We've just got to be able to transfer from practice to the game. We know we're going to eventually do it, and we'll be perfectly fine, but right now, we haven't done it. I know we have a lot of confidence in ourselves and in ourselves and the team. We're ready for the challenge.

"This is a little bit of adversity, and there ain't nothing wrong with that. We'll come out greater than this."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Nikki Hood: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney on speculation that he is an LSU coaching target
Dabo Swinney on speculation that he is an LSU coaching target
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Pittsburgh
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Pittsburgh
ACC media predicts Clemson men's basketball to finish 11th
ACC media predicts Clemson men's basketball to finish 11th
Swinney calls on Clemson fans to "keep the faith"
Swinney calls on Clemson fans to "keep the faith"
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 26) Author
spacer TNET: Uiagalelei says there is nothing wrong with a little adversity
 TigerNet News
spacer Right. Bockhorst eats it for breakfast.***
 Row86®
spacer This OL eats pressure like candy. ***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: Right. Bockhorst eats it for breakfast.***
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: Right. Bockhorst eats it for breakfast.***
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei says there is nothing wrong with a little adversity
 leftie
spacer I’d hate to see what he thinks a lot of adversity looks like
 rgby83®
spacer Coaches said they had to pull Bresee & Davis from practice
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei says there is nothing wrong with a little adversity
 Valley Boy
spacer Tell 'em u6c coot
 clemson80tiger
spacer DJ is right ... a little adversity can be good to grow ...
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei says there is nothing wrong with a little adversity
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei says there is nothing wrong with a little adversity
 C608
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei says there is nothing wrong with a little adversity
 9 Lives
spacer I wonder if he thinks about
 clemchem®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei says there is nothing wrong with a little adversity
 1965tiger
spacer Pretty cool to see a 20 year old who can…
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: Pretty cool to see a 20 year old who can…
 marklee
spacer ^ Exhibit A***
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: Pretty cool to see a 20 year old who can…
 1965tiger
spacer Re: Pretty cool to see a 20 year old who can…
 Bareftn
spacer True, but there are consequences
 homeslice1479®
spacer A little adversity is being the 40th best offense in NCAA.
 Tiger2013
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei says there is nothing wrong with a little adversity
 DanaGee
spacer a little adversity
 marklee
spacer DJ in the Spring Game!
 marklee
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei says there is nothing wrong with a little adversity
 4TheTiger
Read all 26 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest