Uiagalelei says he's tired of losing and he's pushing for 'November to remember'

David Hood by Senior Writer -

LOUISVILLE, KY – Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was all smiles following Clemson’s 30-24 victory over Louisville Saturday, and when he was asked about the improvement of the offense the last few weeks, the smile grew and he admitted that he is tired of losing.

Uiagalelei briefly left the game in the second quarter after suffering an injury to his right knee. He returned in time to lead the Tigers on a late scoring drive to end the first half, tossing an eight-yard scoring pass to tight end Davis Allen.

Uiagalelei punctuated his performance with an eight-yard touchdown run with just 4:12 remaining to put the Tigers ahead 27-24. Clemson later added a field goal and then watched as the defense held on in the final seconds for the win.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that Uiagalelei is only going to get better.

“I thought he started off really really well. He put the ball where it needed to be,” Swinney said. “Then something with his knee-- got banged up a little bit. Man, he just continues to get better managing the game.”

Uiagalelei completed 18-of-30 passes for a season-high 220 yards with two passing touchdowns and no interceptions for a season-high 143.6 pass efficiency rating. The rushing touchdown was his career-high-tying fourth of the season.

He said the late touchdown shows the growth of the offense.

“I think it just shows our growth, to be able to punch it in there,” Uiagalelei said. “We knew we needed to go down and get points and to get the game-winning touchdown. It’s big for our offense. It’s a big confidence booster. I am really excited about this offense. We are excited about this team.

“For a November to remember, this is the way to start it off. We are going to remember these moments for the rest of our lives. I know I will. We are going to keep building throughout the month. We are improving every week and we are almost there.”

Tony Elliott said Uiagalelei didn’t flinch.

“He came back and just battled through,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “He just continues to get better managing the game. I thought he did some really good things. And then right there when we had to have it, he didn’t flinch. Even though he was limping into the end zone, he pulled it down and put the ball in the end zone on a quarterback run. So, really, really proud of him and just how he’s battled through everything that’s been placed in front of him.”

Uiagalelei said his newfound confidence comes from not liking to lose.

“I’m tired of losing, man. I don’t like losing,” Uiagalelei said. “I feel like that’s the main thing. I feel like we’re super close to being able to be the offense that we want to be. We took a great step in the right direction tonight, and I just wanted to be out there and just be the best for my teammates.”

Uiagalelei finished by giving credit to the Clemson defense.

“Shoutout to the defense, man. That fourth down play, they couldn’t punch it in,” he said. “That just shows the heart of our defense and the heart of our team overall. I had a feeling we might get a stop right there. After they stopped them on that first play I said, man, we are gong to stop them.”