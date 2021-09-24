Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
by - Senior Writer - 2021 Sep 24, Fri 08:00
Uiagalelei knows that fans are frustrated with the offense.
Uiagalelei knows that fans are frustrated with the offense.

CLEMSON – The old cliché says that Rome wasn’t built in a day, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is preaching that type of patience when talking about the growing pains plaguing the Clemson offense.

Uiagalelei spoke with the media earlier this week, and he said understands the frustration of the fans. He also understands that the players can’t press.

"I think we are all frustrated we aren't playing up to the standard - knowing the weapons we have,” Uiagalelei said. “Definitely want to be better than we have been. Have to continue to work and take it day by day. When things aren't going right, we can't press. At the end of the day, it's going to come. Have to keep trusting the process. Rome wasn't built in a day."

Georgia Tech and SC State both dropped – at times – eight defenders into coverage and Uiagalelei expects more of the same when the Tigers travel to Raleigh to take on NC State Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m./ESPN).

“That's what we've seen on film. A three high-safety look,” he said. “It will be a challenge for us but we're ready to go. I mean that's what they want you to do, to run. You have two overhangs where their first thing is a run fit. Technically it's a seven-man box with low safeties too. They're reading run first so they're flying down. It's a good defense for run and pass. Hat's off to Georgia Tech."

What can Clemson do to combat that type of defense?

"Definitely run the ball. You have to be able to run the ball at will with that defense,” he said. “You have to pound the ball to get them out of that defense. That was the main thing coach (Dabo) Swinney and coach Elliott were talking about."

However, he knows he needs to play better and listed what needs to improve.

“Just being more comfortable in the pocket,” Uiagalelei said. “Sometimes I start getting antsy and my feet start getting erratic and I don't translate my feet over from read to one another. I need to move my feet. Just make sure all my footwork is right every single play."

Uiagalelei seemed to play better after running the ball in the second half against Georgia Tech, and he said he likes to run the ball. He also likes to get hit.

“Sometimes running the ball gets me going, gets me into the game, maybe settles me down a little bit. Like feeling contact and getting hit,” he said.

He finished by saying he is looking forward to his first trip to Carter-Finley Stadium and playing on the road.

“I like playing away games. Something about playing in another stadium is a cool environment,” he said. “It will be my first time in Raleigh, and it will be exciting."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney on speculation that he is an LSU coaching target
Dabo Swinney on speculation that he is an LSU coaching target
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Pittsburgh
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews Pittsburgh
ACC media predicts Clemson men's basketball to finish 11th
ACC media predicts Clemson men's basketball to finish 11th
Swinney calls on Clemson fans to "keep the faith"
Swinney calls on Clemson fans to "keep the faith"
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 65) Author
spacer TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 HuntClub®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 sharpclaws
spacer Cliches and Cam Newton outfits don’t win ball games.
 argonaut1992®
spacer Re: Cliches and Cam Newton outfits don’t win ball games.
 Ralph_Sharpton
spacer Re: Cliches and Cam Newton outfits don’t win ball games.
 GSCtiger®
spacer DJ Shouldn't be talking to the Media Right Now
 CU_Tigers4life
spacer Re: DJ Shouldn't be talking to the Media Right Now
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: DJ Shouldn't be talking to the Media Right Now
 CU_Tigers4life
spacer Re: DJ Shouldn't be talking to the Media Right Now
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer DJ Needs to Stay out of the media
 CU_Tigers4life
spacer Re: DJ Needs to Stay out of the media
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer I'm not trashing him
 CU_Tigers4life
spacer Why?***
 Francis Marion®
spacer That turned personal, quick.
 OneJedi®
spacer They literally cannot stay out of the spotlight.
 homeslice1479®
spacer d@mned if you do... d@med if you don't***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer You have ideas.***
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: DJ Shouldn't be talking to the Media Right Now
 TinFoilHat
spacer Re: DJ Shouldn't be talking to the Media Right Now
 ZeeGantt®
spacer He is the starting QB for a top college football program.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 Tigerman1978
spacer Oh deer lort.***
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 Mylo
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 LCTiger97
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 Wild Hogg
spacer What are "vulchers"?
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: What are "vulchers"?
 carolinachef
spacer Re: What are "vulchers"?
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: What are "vulchers"?
 OneJedi®
spacer Since even DJ knows he still has a lot to learn, then...
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Re: Since even DJ knows he still has a lot to learn, then...
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Stop the cliches. Fix it
 Tiger_Fan_007®
spacer “Stop the cliches…”
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: “Stop the cliches…”
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: Stop the cliches. Fix it
 Ralph_Sharpton
spacer Re: Stop the cliches. Fix it
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 ClemTig
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 Tigerlife2005
spacer Also, Rome wasn't destroyed in a day.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 Watcher®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 Rock Hill Tiger
spacer Okay, you say you have to run the ball...do it! We'll be
 UtilTiger
spacer Re: TNET:
 86Orange®
spacer My balanced reply...
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer Re: My balanced reply...
 GSCtiger®
spacer Nevermind...??????
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 carolinachef
spacer "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer yeah but i do expect a highly touted
 tgrfan42069
spacer Disagree, he finally got angry in the 4th quarter and when
 tigeron®
spacer Re: Hopefully DJ will
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 BTRAIN
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 BTRAIN
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 HWKoq4
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 ESSOCU
spacer No but we finished building it in 2016…***
 tigerbum5
spacer Re: No but we finished building it in 2016…***
 Cuse
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 tigersincepell®
spacer Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"
 tigersincepell®
spacer Dabo already built Rome.
 92TigerGrad
spacer Yeah, Trevor Lawrences grow on trees..
 PeppaTiger
Read all 65 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest