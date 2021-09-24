Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The old cliché says that Rome wasn’t built in a day, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is preaching that type of patience when talking about the growing pains plaguing the Clemson offense.

Uiagalelei spoke with the media earlier this week, and he said understands the frustration of the fans. He also understands that the players can’t press.

"I think we are all frustrated we aren't playing up to the standard - knowing the weapons we have,” Uiagalelei said. “Definitely want to be better than we have been. Have to continue to work and take it day by day. When things aren't going right, we can't press. At the end of the day, it's going to come. Have to keep trusting the process. Rome wasn't built in a day."

Georgia Tech and SC State both dropped – at times – eight defenders into coverage and Uiagalelei expects more of the same when the Tigers travel to Raleigh to take on NC State Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m./ESPN).

“That's what we've seen on film. A three high-safety look,” he said. “It will be a challenge for us but we're ready to go. I mean that's what they want you to do, to run. You have two overhangs where their first thing is a run fit. Technically it's a seven-man box with low safeties too. They're reading run first so they're flying down. It's a good defense for run and pass. Hat's off to Georgia Tech."

What can Clemson do to combat that type of defense?

"Definitely run the ball. You have to be able to run the ball at will with that defense,” he said. “You have to pound the ball to get them out of that defense. That was the main thing coach (Dabo) Swinney and coach Elliott were talking about."

However, he knows he needs to play better and listed what needs to improve.

“Just being more comfortable in the pocket,” Uiagalelei said. “Sometimes I start getting antsy and my feet start getting erratic and I don't translate my feet over from read to one another. I need to move my feet. Just make sure all my footwork is right every single play."

Uiagalelei seemed to play better after running the ball in the second half against Georgia Tech, and he said he likes to run the ball. He also likes to get hit.

“Sometimes running the ball gets me going, gets me into the game, maybe settles me down a little bit. Like feeling contact and getting hit,” he said.

He finished by saying he is looking forward to his first trip to Carter-Finley Stadium and playing on the road.

“I like playing away games. Something about playing in another stadium is a cool environment,” he said. “It will be my first time in Raleigh, and it will be exciting."