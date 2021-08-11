Uiagalelei looks to carve out his own Clemson legacy: "Trevor is Trevor and I’m DJ"

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

Replacing Trevor Lawrence is no easy task, but Clemson sophomore quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looks up to be up for it in 2021. After impressing in his first two collegiate starts last season, Uiagalelei has been given the keys to the Clemson offense by head coach Dabo Swinney this season.

The comparisons between the two quarterbacks started before the California native even stepped foot on campus last year. Both were the No. 1-rated quarterback commits and five-star recruits in their class (Lawrence 2018, Uiagalelei 2020), both showed crazy arm talent and strength pushing the ball down the field, and both were projected as the first quarterback off the draft board in their respective drafts.

The only difference it seems between the two, was where they were born. Lawrence hailed from Georgia and was just a hop-skip-and-step from Clemson where he ultimately decided to play his college ball. Uiagalelei on the other hand, could not be from farther away, deciding to leave the West Coast and give South Carolina his own dose of California love.

Uiagalelei knows just how good his predecessor was, and he wants Lawrence to get his due as one of the best players to ever throw a football in the collegiate ranks.

“I think Trevor Lawrence is probably the best quarterback to ever play college football,” Uiagalelei said. “I think everyone should give their respect to Trevor (Lawrence). I’m just DJ I don’t think there’s anything that should be compared about. Trevor is Trevor and I’m DJ.”

There are some similarities between the two star-studded quarterbacks though. Whether it be the cool and calmed nature, or how they both came in as true freshmen with huge expectations on their shoulders. Uiagalelei said there are some differences off the field, however.

“We’re both really laid back,” said Uiagalelei. “I might listen to a little bit different music and talk a little bit different than Trevor. I eat a lot different food than he did, with me being from California and him being from Georgia. We’re two different people.”

Just as Lawrence had to find his voice in the locker room during his freshman and sophomore campaigns, Uiagalelei has noticed himself becoming more of a vocal leader throughout the spring and fall camps.

"I’m trying to be a little more vocal, I’m a vocal guy, but not really though,” Uiagalelei said when asked about becoming a leader on the Tigers’ football team. “It’s kind of hard sometimes, but I like to lead by example. The role I’m in right now, I have to be way more vocal than I’m used to.”

As Uiagalelei becomes more of a vocal leader of the Clemson offense, we can look back and see just how much leadership Lawrence started to display towards the end of his freshman National Championship winning season. The fire and poise he showed in the last regular-season game against the Gamecocks really stands out when the game was closer than many thought we would see in Death Valley.

Trevor is Trevor, and DJ is DJ. Sure, the comparisons are right there and staring us directly in the eyes. But let’s let Uiagalelei create his own legacy instead of trying to force him to follow in the footsteps of Lawrence.