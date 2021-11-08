Uiagalelei has kept the faith, guiding a Clemson offense gaining momentum

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

Adversity: it can break someone down, or build someone up. For Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the adversity he's faced this season is helping shape him into a better player, teammate and man.

Uiagalelei came into the 2021 season with some lofty expectations. A Heisman Trophy candidate, he looked poised to lead Clemson to its seventh straight College Football Playoff appearance after appearing in multiple games last season. As a true freshman, Uiagalelei threw for the most yards, ever, by a quarterback against Notre Dame in their storied history.

Fast forward to this week, and those expectations have fallen a little short. Uiagalelei has not had the season that many were expecting, but after back-to-back weeks of playing better football, many, including head coach Dabo Swinney, think the California native is turning the corner on his hardships.

“I definitely feel like I’ve gotten better as the weeks have gone by,” Uiagalelei told the media on Monday. “That’s the main thing. I think I’ve gotten better and more comfortable out there. I’ve just been going out and having fun the last few weeks.”

The sophomore threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns last week in a 30-24 win over the Louisville Cardinals. Uiagalelei also rushed for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter with four minutes remaining. Uiagalelei had injured his knee in the second quarter of the game and was wearing a knee brace for the final half. Uiagalelei said his knee felt “loose” and that something was out of place, but he should be okay moving forward and for this week against UConn.

“Knee feels good, knee feels fine today,” Uiagalelei said. “Something just felt funny, something felt loose and weird. It just didn’t feel normal during the game. It’s a little sore and it’s a little boo-boo, but I feel solid and ready to go. I’ll go through training and do whatever they have me doing for PT (physical therapy) and just keep going. I just wanted to be out there with the team and battle through the adversity with the guys.”

Uiagalelei had one of the best games of the season in part due to his former high school teammate Beaux Collins' emergence. Collins got the start in the slot, with Justyn Ross moving back outside, and caught nine balls for 146 yards and a touchdown, including a 46-yard connection in the first quarter to tie the game back up at seven. Uiagalelei and Collins were teammates at St. John Bosco (Calif.) and the quarterback is glad to have that connection back in his life.

“That’s showtime Beaux. When the lights come out, he comes out,” Uiaglelei said of Collins. “He played an amazing game, I think that’s his first career 100-yard game. It was pretty special to throw a touchdown to him, and he’s been playing well all season and getting better each week.”

“We ran those routes a lot in high school,” Uiagalelei said on the post-route that Collins ran for the 46-yard touchdown. “He ran a good route and hit the defender with a little head fake and ran right up the field. He’s real precise on his route and he runs really detailed routes. He’s really fundamental with all his route running and he has really strong hands.”

Uiagalelei and the offense will now try to piece together a third straight complete performance against UConn this weekend inside of Memorial Stadium. He said that the frustration from earlier in the season is pushing him to be a better quarterback and is open to the challenge set in front of him.

“I think the main thing was just frustration for the most part,” Uiagalelei said. “I’m a keep the faith man, so when things weren’t going the way we wanted them to I just kept the faith. At the end of the day, it’s just adversity and being able to work through it. You have to learn how to respond to it and you can’t just let it dwell on you. I feel like that’s what we’re doing right now as an offense, just trying to overcome the adversity and just keep getting better and better each and every game.”