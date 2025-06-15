Tyler Grisham's camp energy stands out to 4-star instate wideout

Tyler Grisham's camp energy stands out to 4-star instate WR Chanin Harris

For one in-state wideout, the energy of Clemson's camp was with him every step of the way. 2027 four-star receiver Chanin Harris of Duncan (SC) Brynes was recently at Dabo Swinney's high school camp on June 4, spending time with Tyler Grisham's top group of wideouts. This Swinney camp wasn't Harris' first appearance on campus, but he still wanted to come out and compete, with that top group chasing a coveted offer from Clemson. Harris impressed as one of the group's standouts, displaying solid footwork while not wasting steps in his cuts when changing direction on his routes. When it came time for one-on-ones, his speed was evident to everyone, allowing him to put together a complete day in front of the staff. "It was exciting being on campus again to compete," Harris said. "It was a blessing to be able to compete with other people, knowing that one of us could potentially get offered." While Harris made his introductions through his play on the field, his coach for the day didn't waste a second in impressing the local wideout with his energy. During stretch lines, Tyler Grisham's care to introduce himself to every wideout he could was something that caught the attention of Harris, making note of how infectious that type of energy can be. That carried over into drill work, with Grisham's smile seemingly never dropping, happy to take in every moment with plenty of receivers throughout the week of camp sessions. "Some things that stood out to me about Coach Grisham are how energetic and caring he is," Harris told TigerNet. "When I first walked up, he greeted me with great energy and made sure that everybody was stretched out." As Harris moves forward in his recruitment, he plans on adding more offers to his list, hoping to target more P4 programs. Currently, Boston College, Duke, Charlotte, and East Carolina are among his offers, with other schools also in the mix. When it comes to where the Tigers stand, an offer would be a significant moment as his recruitment develops. "It would be a blessing to receive an offer from Clemson, knowing how hard I’ve worked to be able to earn it."

