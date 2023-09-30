Tyler Brown says throw from great QB Cade Klubnik was "lovely right there"

TigerNet Staff

The Clemson Tigers took home their first ACC win of the season with a 31-14 victory over the Syracuse Orange. The defense forced a couple of early turnovers, which gave the offense opportunities early in the game to attack. One of the stars for the Tiger offense was freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown. He hauled in nine catches for 153 yards, both highs in his young career. There is no question Brown has been one of the highlights early in the season, despite being a freshman. He attributes that to the chemistry in the wide receiver room. “When I got here, the way the wide receiver room just took me under their shoulders and taught me everything. I just felt wanted. With that type of love, all you can do is succeed,” Brown said. The freshman always seems to be involved in big plays for the Tigers. Even when a play breaks down, Brown finds an opening in the defense to make a play. “I feel like that goes into our gameplan,” Brown said. “We work on stuff like that a lot. But we have a baller group and just having those other assets around me really helps me succeed and get open.” One of Brown’s biggest plays on the day was a 47-yard seam route. The ball was placed perfectly, and Brown made a great catch to keep the Tigers moving down the field. For Brown, that’s one of the best plays for a wide receiver. “That’s lovely right there, man. You see nothing but green. A great QB like Cade finds you, clear as day. I love it,” Brown said. With the injury to sophomore wide receiver Antonio Williams, Brown stepped into a starting role for the Tigers. Brown says that Williams has been nothing but supportive and motivating to him. “He’s taken me under his wing since day one,” Brown said. “He’s a team player. One of the best team players on this team. He’s just a loving guy, and he is teaching me a lot.” Along with Brown, quarterback Cade Klubnik made some spectacular plays for Clemson. He made several impressive throws on the run and stepped up in key spots for the Tigers. As a wide receiver, Brown appreciates the plays that Klubnik makes. “He’s a ball player,” Brown said. “We work on that scramble drill. Seeing him scramble is just like practice.” Brown ascended from being a young, inexperienced wide receiver to one of Klubnik’s favorite targets. His continued development will play a huge role for the Tigers for the rest of the year, especially with the return of Williams still unknown. But there is no question Brown continues to prove how valuable he is to this Clemson offense.

