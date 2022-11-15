Two Clemson targets set to announce

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Could Clemson be getting some good recruiting news soon?

Two Clemson targets, one in the 2024 class and one for 2023, are set to announce commitments Sunday and Monday, respectively. 2024 CB Tavoy Feagin of Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day will be first up, followed by 2023 DE Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City (AL) Central.

Feagin, who has his announcement set for 4 pm, narrowed his decision to Clemson, Miami, Alabama, Florida State, and LSU. He visited Clemson on October 1st. He’s also been to Florida State and Miami this season, and he’s headed back to FSU this Saturday prior to his announcement Sunday.

Parker had a final list of Clemson, Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia. He said Monday night he had made his decision and notified the head coach and defensive line coach at the school of his upcoming commitment to them.

“The biggest thing was the relationship with the coaches,” Parker said. “It’s been like that from the jump. I’ve built a great relationship with them and my family, and it felt right to me. And the opportunity to play right away is there. Obviously, I’ve to work on the same grind, but the opportunity is there. They need guys right away to come in and play, and I look forward to that.”

He said one of the reasons he chose the program he did was the fact the defense they play there is similar to what he plays in high school, and that will make for a smooth transition for him.

“They kind of run the same defense, and I’d play the same type of position, and that’s another big thing,” Parker said. “Our plays are very similar, just a little different terminology. My D-line coach actually talks with the D-line coach at the school, so I’ve learned some things. It just felt right to me.”

The former Penn State commitment took official visits to Penn State last summer and to Clemson in October. He also was at Clemson for the Furman game and is coming back this Saturday for the Miami game. Parker has also been to games at Tennessee and Texas A&M. He estimated he has visited Tennessee six times.

Parker will make his announcement around 9:00 AM ET on Monday morning. He will sign in December.