Turner maximizing opportunity to provide late-season boost to Clemson offense
Cole Turner has a rapport with Cade Klubnik and that could show even more in Miami.

by - Correspondent - 2022 Dec 6, Tue 13:32

CLEMSON - Despite reaching the ACC Championship, Clemson had yet to have a receiver with a 100-yard game. That changed Saturday night when freshman wide receiver Cole Turner caught three passes for 101 yards, including a 68-yard catch that set the Tigers up for first-and-goal from the one-yard line. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik eventually ran it in for a one-yard touchdown.

“It’s crazy. I didn’t even realize it until they told me after the game, but it’s surreal really,” Turner said of the 100-yard game. “(The) coaches put me in a position to be successful, Cade threw some great balls and I just made some plays.”

Talking about the 68-yard reception, he said that he initially thought he got the touchdown but realized afterwards that he didn’t. Regardless, a season’s worth of preparation paid off in the game.

“Been working all year, practicing, waiting for an opportunity and it finally came tonight,” Turner said. “I just wanted to maximize the opportunity.”

With DJ Uiagalelei now in the transfer portal, Klubnik is the leader of the team. Turner worked quite a bit with Klubnik in practice, so this should serve to help both of them well going into the Orange Bowl against Tennessee. Also, since Uiagalelei started every game for Clemson this season, this provides the Tigers with an advantage over the Volunteers since the offense looks very different under Klubnik. This was an adjustment the Tar Heels struggled to deal with as well.

While Turner has made the single-biggest impact this season, Klubnik also spread the ball around to a number of different receivers. Many factors contributed to this being possible, particularly the fact that Clemson took command of the game instantly when he came in. This is part of why Klubnik had 279 passing yards on the night, with a good chunk of that coming from Turner’s 68-yard catch.

Spreading the ball out will be key facing the Volunteers on December 30 (8 p.m./ESPN). It seems Turner will probably have a role in the receiving game once again. Senior wide receiver Joseph Ngata most likely will also have a role, as he led the team in receptions in the ACC Championship with five.

Looking ahead some more, Klubnik will have an even greater role than in the ACC Championship. While the Volunteers rank No. 19 in rushing defense, they are No. 127 in passing yards allowed. Not only will Klubnik need to spread the ball out, but he will also need to make sure he is just as on point with his passes as he was last game.

