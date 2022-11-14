Trotter growing into role as leader within Clemson defense

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The Tigers bounced back against Louisville this past Saturday, allowing them to continue their ACC-best win streak at home (39 games). While the offense had some struggles, sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Trotter along with the rest of the Clemson defense had a huge impact in the Tigers’ victory.

“It definitely felt good playing a game like that, especially defense-wise, and getting back on track on how we should be playing,” Trotter said. “Coming off that field and knowing you did really well on defense just gave us a confidence boost.”

Trotter recorded 12 tackles, his highest since Week 7 against Florida State, and notched his first career forced fumble. That fumble was subsequently recovered by senior safety Jalyn Phillips for the first fumble recovery of his career.

Part of this improved performance from Trotter is from changing positions from the weak side linebacker to the middle linebacker this year. Being the middle linebacker comes with more responsibility, but he says that the position change helped him to become a more vocal leader for the Tigers.

“In high school, I was more of a lead-by-example type of guy. I didn’t do too much talking,” Trotter said. “But, coming into college football, I know you have to change up your style sometimes. You have to learn how to do something new. To be a leader at this level, you have to be able to talk to your teammates. You have to be vocal and I feel like moving me to that Mike position has helped with that transition and allowed me to be more of a vocal leader.”

His vocal leadership style has certainly had a strong impact on the team as the defense responded well to the adversity they faced following the loss to Notre Dame. He does say, though, that he is still working on adjusting to some of the aspects of the position, such as making the calls.

“It’s been a little bit of an adjustment as far as making the calls. You have to talk a little bit more at that Mike position, quarterback the defense,” Trotter said. “Overall, like last year I feel like I’m still trying to work on that, just talking and helping out the Mike linebacker when I have the opportunity.”

Continuing to move forward, the Tigers face the Miami Hurricanes next on Saturday (3:30 p.m./ESPN). The Hurricanes came into the season ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll. However, with a 5-5 record, they are no longer ranked. Despite the down season they are having, Clemson is still facing them as they would any opponent. Furthermore, the Tigers are looking to stay undefeated in the ACC, and a win against Miami would do that.

“It’s something that we strive for and it’s one of our goals every single year, trying to win that ACC Championship,” Trotter said. “It’s definitely a big motivator and something to keep pushing for this season.”

The team has started to look at the film for playing Miami this coming Saturday (3:30 p.m./ESPN) and break down their offense.

“They’ve got athletes on offense; it’s going to be a good challenge for the defense,” Trotter said. “But, I know the coach’s game plan is going to be great and preparation on the defensive side and my preparation is going to be great to prepare me for Saturday.”

One playmaker for the Hurricanes is their fifth-year tight end Will Mallory. Mallory is currently having the best season of his career, leading the team with 393 receiving yards. However, freshman receiver Colbie Young seems to be the biggest scoring threat as he has five receiving touchdowns this season.