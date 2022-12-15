Trotter and Clemson defense preparing for prolific Tennessee offense

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON – Jeremiah Trotter knows the Clemson defense will have its hands full with a Tennessee offense that is still dangerous, even without a few of its best players.

The Tigers will be wrapping up their season in the Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers (8 p.m./ABC). Tennessee has one of the most explosive offenses in the country, averaging right at 75 plays per game and leading the nation in points per game at 45.7, just ahead of Ohio State.

The Volunteers have been without the services of quarterback Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL against South Carolina in November, but they scored 56 points in a win at Vanderbilt under backup Joe Milton to close the regular season.

“It’s going to be a nice challenge for our defense,” Trotter, the Tigers’ starting middle linebacker said after practice earlier this week. “I know we know from watching film that they’re a fast-moving offense … trying to have a high tempo and preparation for that.”

Tennessee has a knack for getting off of the ball very quickly and likes to dominate the game with their tempo. Part of the key to that process was their top wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt. However, Hyatt has opted out of the Orange Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. Another one of their receivers, Cedric Tillman, who was second on the Volunteers in receiving yards per game, has also declared for the NFL Draft. While this should alleviate some pressure for the secondary, the defense still has to be at its best to prepare for this game.

“You’ve got to make sure you’re in shape so you don’t get tired because, you know, when players get tired, they’re more prone at making mistakes,” Trotter said. “We’ve been working on that and making sure we’re conditioning there and practicing and I feel like it’s going to play off on game day.”

The Volunteers are not the only team dealing with some opt-outs. For the first time in Dabo Swinney's 20 years with the program, Clemson has had a player opt-out, junior defensive end Myles Murphy, who has declared for the NFL Draft as he is projected to get drafted in the top-10 next April. Junior linebacker Trenton Simpson will also not be available in the Orange Bowl. While he is out due to injury, he has also declared for the NFL Draft. Without two of their top defensive stars, the defense will surely look different for the Tigers. Still, Trotter is confident that the players taking their places will be prepared.

“We’re definitely going to miss guys like that. I know Myles, Myles is a baller, but in the game of football, guys have to be ready for their chance and I know that the guys who’ve been out preparing all year and they’re been having the right preparation,” Trotter said. “They’re going to be ready for the opportunity against Tennessee.”

Trotter says the Clemson defense has been prepared well for the challenge by the schedule to date, but the red zone will be a spot to watch, as Clemson's defense is rated No. 47 and Tennessee is No. 6 offensively there.

“I feel like we play a lot of good teams, a lot of top-25 teams. I feel like all those teams definitely have players, big playmakers, and whoever we play against we have to make sure our technique is sound and we have to focus on our game plan and our play so we can come out on top,” Trotter said. “We’re trying to stop them. We’re trying to get a three-and-out if we can. If they do get in the red zone, we definitely just have to hold them. We’ve got to make sure our red zone defense is very tight, very hard to score on.”