Trenton Simpson ready to win championships in Baltimore

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

Linebacker Trenton Simpson went a lot later than he was expected to get drafted, but he says that it was worth the wait. “I was definitely on the board way longer than I expected, but it was always God’s timing and I believe in God with all my heart and this is the place he wanted me at and the pick he wanted me to go at,” Simpson said. “So, I’m just blessed man. This is a dream come true. I’m just blessed and I’m excited. It was definitely longer, but this is well worth the weight, to be a Baltimore Raven, going there with the guys you have, guys you already have in the locker room and to add me and my mindset, we’re going to be great. We’re going to win some championships.” Simpson played for Clemson for three years. He recorded a total of 13 sacks, half of those coming during his second season. The weakside linebacker also had a total of 23 tackles for loss. His speed is extraordinary with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, fast enough to chase the fastest quarterbacks in the league. He is a versatile player who will bring that talent to Baltimore. “I’d say my strongest position is in the box,” Simpson said. “God’s blessed me with so many talents to be versatile and whatever the Ravens need me to do, any given week, I’m available and I’m (flexible) and I’ll adapt to any scheme and just be a playmaker.” He was quite emotional after getting drafted, being surrounded by his family and particularly his mom. Going to a winning program like Baltimore is definitely something that adds to the excitement for Simpson, particularly because he is coming from a competitive and winning program in Clemson. “In my heart, I knew that was a great opportunity for me,” Simpson said. “My agent had let me know that that was the place that was best for me. They have a winning program, so I come from Clemson with (a) winning pedigree, so I’m just excited to bring my mindset and my talent to the team and this is just a blessing. My emotions poured out because I’ve been grinding at this football thing since I was six years old so just to be in the National Football League and have my family there and my mom by my side meant the world to me.” In addition, going to Baltimore will give him a unique opportunity to develop as a player since he will be sharing the linebacker room with All-Pro Roquan Smith, as well as Patrick Queen who had five sacks last season. “Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, I watch those guys highlights, like, I love the way they play. They play fast, physical football and they’re hitting anything that’s moving and that’s my mindset. So, I’m excited to come in the linebacker room and bring my talents, willing to learn from the vets and continue to have a great career and be a Raven,” Simpson said. LB @TrentonSimpson_ talks about looking up to Roquan Smith and learning from him. pic.twitter.com/awmSAUDxUR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2023 ✅ 4.43 40-yard dash

✅ 40.5-inch vertical

✅ 235 pounds



That’s the newest Baltimore Raven.@TrentonSimpson_ x @Ravens pic.twitter.com/4Rn1cwkgAZ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 29, 2023 With our third-round pick, we’ve selected LB Trenton Simpson from Clemson!



Welcome to Baltimore, @TrentonSimpson_! pic.twitter.com/74DTKdGpU9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2023 You’re going to like this pick, a lot. @Ravens x @TrentonSimpson_ pic.twitter.com/gMiHDVLhR3 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 29, 2023 Absolute scene at Trenton Simpson’s home as the @ClemsonFB linebacker finally hears his name called by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round pic.twitter.com/yT8ow4y3Ef — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) April 29, 2023 Defensive playmaker. 😤 pic.twitter.com/odKcYHksej — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2023 Congrats @Ravens, you just got a DAWG 😤#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/GJN5lcz1kO — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 29, 2023

Features Breaking Daily Digest